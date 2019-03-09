STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State will play a must-win game against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday without one of its top players.
The Big Ten Conference handed Nittany Lions sophomore center Evan Barratt a one-game suspension for an illegal check at the end of the Badgers' 4-3 victory in Friday's Game 1 of the league quarterfinals.
The league also suspended Badgers volunteer assistant coach Brad Winchester for one game for being involved in a scuffle as UW left the ice following the contest.
Barratt and Winchester will miss Saturday's Game 2, which Penn State must win to force a deciding game on Sunday.
Barratt hit Badgers defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk into the glass from behind just after the horn sounded to end Friday's game. Kalynuk was down face-first on the ice briefly and attended to by UW athletic trainer Andy Hrodey before getting up and skating off the ice.
Quite a scene at the conclusion of Wisconsin's 4-3 win over Penn St. As the buzzer sounds Penn St. forward Evan Barratt cross-checks Wyatt Kalynuk in to the boards.— Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) March 9, 2019
Barratt received a 5 and a game for checking from behind. No word on any league discipline. #Blackhawks #NTDP pic.twitter.com/EHCBcNQRKG
Badgers coach Tony Granato didn't have an update Friday night on Kalynuk's availability for Saturday's game. The sophomore defenseman is tied for second on the team with 24 points and last week was named the team's MVP.
UW also lost defenseman Peter Tischke to injury early in Friday's game and has played the last seven games without defenseman K'Andre Miller.
A skirmish ensued between players on the ice from both teams after Barratt's hit on Kalynuk, and verbal barbs were traded between players and coaches even as the Badgers made their way across the ice to their locker room.
Referees Steve McInchak and Brian Aaron watched replays of the scuffle after the teams were cleared from the ice, and they assessed Barratt a major penalty for checking from behind and game misconduct.
UW's Ty Emberson got a minor penalty for roughing after the whistle, and the Badgers bench got two penalties. Granato was hit with a bench minor, and Winchester got a bench game misconduct.
"I don't think we liked the hit," Granato said after Friday's game. "I think the game was over, and we had a guy that could have been carried off on a stretcher. Luckily, he turned enough where he didn't hit his head or neck on the boards.
"But the game's over. I get it — you play the game hard. But I don't think anybody liked that hit."
Barratt, a sophomore who played with the U.S. World Junior Championship team in December and January, is second on the Nittany Lions' roster with 16 goals and 41 points. He had two assists and was plus-2 on Friday.
A third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017, Barratt missed three games in February — including both games against UW — with an injury. He has recorded two points in each of three games against the Badgers this season.
Winchester, a Madison native and former Badgers player who spent parts of seven seasons in the NHL, is in his first season as a volunteer assistant.