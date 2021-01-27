Big Ten picks Notre Dame to host 2021 men's hockey tournament

Officials started considering plans for the tournament in November after they established the first phase of the conference schedule. They asked schools before the holidays whether they would be willing and had the capacity to host the event. Notre Dame, Minnesota and Penn State responded with interest, according to a source.

Geography helped Notre Dame win out over the schools that are farthest west and east in the Big Ten hockey footprint, sources said. South Bend is within 250 miles of four of the six teams that will travel there to join Notre Dame in the seven-team field. Minnesota (500 miles) and Penn State (480 miles) have longer commutes.

Compton Family Ice Arena has a second rink to hold practices while the competition arena is in use. In addition to Notre Dame's team suite and a visiting team space, the facility has a number of smaller locker rooms that could help limit team crossover, an important element in decreasing the potential for coronavirus transmission between groups.

There are two hotels across the street to house teams.

All of those factors were considerations when the Big Ten was exploring whether to open the season in a bubble in South Bend to limit travel. It ultimately decided to set a schedule of games at home campus venues.