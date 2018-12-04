After leading the Big Ten Conference and finishing second nationally with five points in last weekend's series against Penn State, University of Wisconsin defenseman K'Andre Miller was named the league's first star of the week on Tuesday.
Miller, a freshman, earned his first Big Ten weekly award with an assist on Friday and a goal and three assists on Saturday. The latter made him the first Badgers defenseman to record a four-point game since Jan. 6, 2012, when Justin Schultz had two goals and two assists against RIT.
The Badgers' first Big Ten first star since goalie Kyle Hayton on Oct. 17, 2017, Miller leads the Badgers with 15 points in 16 games.
UW, unbeaten in its last four games, plays Michigan State on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.