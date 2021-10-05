Big Ten men's hockey players say which team should be added to the league

If the Big Ten adds an eighth team to its men's hockey conference it should be in the desert. Or Illinois. Or North Dakota.
That's some of the variety of answers given by players from the conference's seven existing teams in a survey completed last March.
The Wisconsin State Journal asked some Big Ten players to pick award winners at the end of last regular season. At the same time, we asked them to weigh in anonymously on two open-ended questions. The first was which team to add to the Big Ten hockey league. The second was which NCAA hockey rules need to be changed, deleted or added.
Arizona State was a popular answer for the team to add. The independent Sun Devils played a Big Ten schedule in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, all on the road and without the payoff of appearing in the conference standings or participating in the playoffs.
Other answers were more hopeful of the development of a men's hockey program in Big Ten territory. Illinois has been close to adding a team; Northwestern hasn't, at least publicly, but is in a hockey-rich Chicago market.
On the rules, it emerged that players are like a lot of fans: They find long delays for video reviews annoying, too.
Here's how players responded to the survey questions.
Which NCAA team would you add as the eighth member of the Big Ten for hockey and why?
"Arizona State. They are a growing team and played with us this year."
"Arizona State because they fit in very well this year and have gotten to a highly competitive level."
"ASU because they’re an up and coming program and fit the mold of what the conference is trying to become."
"ASU because they pretty much already play a Big Ten schedule and they have a good team."
"Arizona State. It just makes sense logistically and skill wise."
"ASU because they have been playing against teams from this conference and they are becoming better and better every year."
"If I would have to pick, it would most likely be ASU, although I think the conference is good as it is."
"Arizona State. Great program, lots of talent and would make for a good road trip for each team every year."
"Arizona State. I thought they fit in well in to the league this year. Would be a cool addition to the Big Ten."
"ASU because it’s in a good location, they are building a new facility and excel in academics."
"Not ASU."
"Northwestern. Great academic school that can offer a lot for smart student athletes who want to play in the Big Ten. Also Chicago is a great city and a great location for the Big Ten."
"Illinois. The state of Illinois doesn't have a (Division I) hockey team and there are so many good hockey players that come from Illinois. Also, it would be a good central location in the Big Ten."
"University of Illinois. They will be a D1 team in four years roughly and fit the mold perfectly. They will be competitive right away."
"Illinois. A lot of good hockey in Chicago."
"I wouldn't add any current schools with Division 1 programs, but would consider a school like University of Illinois or Northwestern if they ever got a hockey team. Those schools seem to be in a reasonable area and have a fan base that could get behind hockey quickly."
"North Dakota. Great rivalry with them and they would add even more competition. Travel would not be hard as well."
"North Dakota. Want the chance to beat them during the year."
"Minnesota Duluth because they are good and in the area."
"Minnesota Duluth, due to there already being a Minnesota team and they would compete well in the league year in and year out."
What NCAA hockey rule(s) need to be changed or deleted and why? Are there any rules you'd like to see added for NCAA hockey?
"Way too many majors, especially this year. It would be cool to add a penalty if a player puts the puck out of play in their defensive zone like the NHL. Also, closer attention to embellishment for drawing major penalties."
"Review on hits. Hockey is a game of milliseconds and reviewing hits is unreasonable and dissects the game too much."
"They should change the hit-to-the-head ruling. Too many times it is nowhere near worth the five-minute (penalty) and game misconduct. Kind of soft. There is also way too many reviews. Slows the game down."
"I think they should add a time limit to the goal reviews. We had some this year that the refs took forever on."
"Reviews make the game too long. Pause the game for 4 to 5 minutes multiple times during the game."
"I think the rule of choosing which side of the ice the faceoff is on when the other team ices the puck. It is something that I don't think changes much and it just is a waste of time and causes some confusion for everybody on the ice."
"Faceoff warnings."
"No need for specific rule changes."
"I think the rules have been good."
"I think NCAA hockey should allow players to wear visors, since you are able to in pro hockey and junior hockey."
"Fighting should be allowed with penalties that line up with major junior and professional hockey."
"Would love to see fighting in college hockey. Think it adds an element to the game."
"I like the setup they have now. Penalties are a little crazy sometimes, but that's just the game."
"If a player is shooting toward the net and it goes out of play directly (the faceoff) should be out of the offensive zone. This year only I believe it was a whistle but a faceoff in the offensive zone."
"Bring back penalty shot plus power play if a penalty is taken while a player is on a breakaway."
"I think challenging plays for (line) changes should be removed from the game. A change happening while a play continues up ice that has no effect should not call back a goal. Especially if a substantial amount of time continues after the change occurs in the offensive zone before the goal."
"Never should be a tie in college hockey."
"Some of the refs in the NCAA have too much impact on games on a regular basis."