Big Ten men's hockey players say which team should be added to the league

What NCAA hockey rule(s) need to be changed or deleted and why? Are there any rules you'd like to see added for NCAA hockey?

"Way too many majors, especially this year. It would be cool to add a penalty if a player puts the puck out of play in their defensive zone like the NHL. Also, closer attention to embellishment for drawing major penalties."

"Review on hits. Hockey is a game of milliseconds and reviewing hits is unreasonable and dissects the game too much."

"They should change the hit-to-the-head ruling. Too many times it is nowhere near worth the five-minute (penalty) and game misconduct. Kind of soft. There is also way too many reviews. Slows the game down."

"I think they should add a time limit to the goal reviews. We had some this year that the refs took forever on."

"Reviews make the game too long. Pause the game for 4 to 5 minutes multiple times during the game."

"I think the rule of choosing which side of the ice the faceoff is on when the other team ices the puck. It is something that I don't think changes much and it just is a waste of time and causes some confusion for everybody on the ice."

"Faceoff warnings."