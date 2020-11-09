 Skip to main content
Big Ten men's hockey coaches pick Badgers for fifth, Cole Caufield for preseason first team
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Big Ten men's hockey coaches pick Badgers for fifth, Cole Caufield for preseason first team

Big Ten Conference coaches expect Cole Caufield to pick up where he left off and picked the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for the bottom half of the league standings in the 2020-21 season.

Caufield, a forward who led the conference in scoring as a freshman last season, was picked for the preseason All-Big Ten first team that was released Monday.

Badgers sophomore forward Dylan Holloway and junior defenseman Ty Emberson were honorable mention selections for the preseason teams.

UW, which finished in last place in the seven-team conference in 2019-20, was tabbed for fifth in the coaches' preseason balloting this year.

Minnesota was the choice to win the Big Ten, with defending champion Penn State predicted to fall to last place after losing several key players.

Here's the full preseason poll:

1. Minnesota

2. Michigan

3 (tie). Notre Dame, Ohio State

5. Wisconsin

6. Michigan State

7. Penn State

Caufield was named the Big Ten freshman of the year after he led the league with 24 points in 24 games last season.

He was joined on the preseason first team by forwards Sammy Walker of Minnesota and Alex Limoges of Penn State; defensemen Cam York of Michigan and Dennis Cesana of Michigan State; and goaltender Strauss Mann of Michigan.

