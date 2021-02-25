Big Ten finalizes hockey tournament's move to March 14 start

The Big Ten confirmed Thursday that its men's hockey tournament dates are moving up and announced times for games on March 14, 15 and 16.
The tournament was pushed forward four days compared to the original schedule "in order to ease compression between the regular season and postseason tournaments in the interest of the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and officials," according to a conference statement.
The change was approved by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes athletic directors and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 schools.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the league was finalizing plans to move the event from its March 18 start date. University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said Big Ten coaches didn't want to play three games in three days before then going into the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 26.
"That would be asking a lot of the athletes and put us in a spot that we don't want to be in," he said.
The three-day tournament will be held at Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana. All six games will be televised by Big Ten Network.
The three quarterfinal games on Sunday, March 14 are scheduled to start at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Semifinal games on March 15 are set for 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The March 16 championship game has a 7 p.m. faceoff time.
The Big Ten also confirmed that winning percentage, not points, will be used to sort the standings because of an unbalanced number of games. Five of seven teams have had at least one game postponed because of COVID-19 protocols; Penn State has lost six contests.
The Badgers (13-6-1, .675 winning percentage) are in second place behind Minnesota (15-5, .750). UW has four games remaining — at home against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday and at Michigan State on March 5 and 6. The Gophers' games this week against Penn State were postponed, leaving only a home series against Michigan next weekend.
It's unclear whether any of the seven Big Ten games that have been postponed will be rescheduled. A league statement said teams will work with the Big Ten to identify options for new dates but time is short.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.