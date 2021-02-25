Big Ten finalizes hockey tournament's move to March 14 start

The Big Ten confirmed Thursday that its men's hockey tournament dates are moving up and announced times for games on March 14, 15 and 16.

The tournament was pushed forward four days compared to the original schedule "in order to ease compression between the regular season and postseason tournaments in the interest of the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and officials," according to a conference statement.

The change was approved by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes athletic directors and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 schools.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the league was finalizing plans to move the event from its March 18 start date. University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said Big Ten coaches didn't want to play three games in three days before then going into the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 26.

"That would be asking a lot of the athletes and put us in a spot that we don't want to be in," he said.