 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten finalizes hockey tournament's move to March 14 start
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Big Ten finalizes hockey tournament's move to March 14 start

{{featured_button_text}}
Compton Family Ice Arena

The Compton Family Ice Arena at Notre Dame opened in 2011.

 TODD D. MILEWSKI, STATE JOURNAL

The Big Ten confirmed Thursday that its men's hockey tournament dates are moving up and announced times for games on March 14, 15 and 16.

The tournament was pushed forward four days compared to the original schedule "in order to ease compression between the regular season and postseason tournaments in the interest of the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and officials," according to a conference statement.

The change was approved by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes athletic directors and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 schools.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the league was finalizing plans to move the event from its March 18 start date. University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said Big Ten coaches didn't want to play three games in three days before then going into the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 26.

"That would be asking a lot of the athletes and put us in a spot that we don't want to be in," he said.

The three-day tournament will be held at Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana. All six games will be televised by Big Ten Network.

The three quarterfinal games on Sunday, March 14 are scheduled to start at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Semifinal games on March 15 are set for 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The March 16 championship game has a 7 p.m. faceoff time.

The Big Ten also confirmed that winning percentage, not points, will be used to sort the standings because of an unbalanced number of games. Five of seven teams have had at least one game postponed because of COVID-19 protocols; Penn State has lost six contests.

The Badgers (13-6-1, .675 winning percentage) are in second place behind Minnesota (15-5, .750). UW has four games remaining — at home against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday and at Michigan State on March 5 and 6. The Gophers' games this week against Penn State were postponed, leaving only a home series against Michigan next weekend.

It's unclear whether any of the seven Big Ten games that have been postponed will be rescheduled. A league statement said teams will work with the Big Ten to identify options for new dates but time is short.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics