Big Ten exploring earlier dates in March for hockey tournament

NCAA tournament selections are scheduled to be unveiled on Sunday, March 21, and the regionals are set to begin March 26.

The Big Ten built in an open weekend for makeup games March 12 to 14, between the end of regular-season games and the original dates for the conference tournament.

After only two Big Ten games had to be rescheduled in the first two months of the season — UW's December series at Michigan State was rebooked for March 5 and 6 — seven have been wiped out since the start of February.

Six involved Penn State, which will go the entire month without playing a game.

"The most important thing, I think, for everybody right now is that we're all healthy for playoffs," Granato said. "That would be a really nice thing for all seven teams to be able to participate in the playoffs."

The Badgers (13-6-1 Big Ten) are in second place behind Minnesota (15-5). The top seed earns a bye to the semifinals. The conference decided to use winning percentage to sort teams if the schedule became unbalanced because of postponements.

There has been a little more clarity offered in the last week on how the NCAA tournament will work, too.