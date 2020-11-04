 Skip to main content
Big Ten coaches aren't sold on sending players for all of Canada's long World Juniors evaluation camp
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Big Ten coaches aren't sold on sending players for all of Canada's long World Juniors evaluation camp

UW's Dylan Holloway shoots during an exhibition game against British Columbia in Vancouver.

 RICH LAM, UBC THUNDERBIRDS

Hockey Canada wants its prospects for the World Junior Championship to be in Alberta for an evaluation camp starting Nov. 16.

A pair of Big Ten Conference hockey coaches don't sound convinced that's the best option for their invited players, who could miss most of the first half of the NCAA season.

Michigan's Mel Pearson drew some heat on social media this week for saying in a Michigan Daily story that he's not sure he'll let freshman defenseman Owen Power attend the camp.

University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato, who's in a similar situation with sophomore forward Dylan Holloway, said Wednesday that he didn't think Pearson was off base.

Pearson said he has to weigh Power's development and academics in deciding on sending one of the top 2021 NHL draft prospects away for as long as 51 days.

"I would like to let Owen experience it and go there," Pearson told the Michigan Daily. "But at the same time, I've got to look at the overall picture and what's right for Owen going forward, overall, not just for a two-week camp that's played at Christmas time, but for his overall growth and development and academic interest."

When he heard about Pearson's comments Wednesday, Granato offered some backup for his counterpart.

"I don't think Mel said anything wrong there that should offend anybody," Granato said. "It's the truth."

Hockey Canada's evaluation camp is so long because most Canadian major junior leagues — a primary source of the country's World Juniors roster — aren't playing until 2021. Big Ten teams, meanwhile, could fit in 12 games before the tournament begins Dec. 25, Granato said.

Holloway and Power are two of four NCAA players invited to Canada's evaluation camp, joining Boston College forward Alex Newhook and Northeastern goalie Devon Levi.

While Granato said a decision hasn't been finalized yet, one possibility is that Holloway will leave for the Canada camp after UW's opening games of the season on Nov. 13-14. The Big Ten schedule hasn't been released while the conference works out TV arrangements but Granato said the Badgers will play two games that weekend.

"If we can keep him for a few other series and get him there in early December like the original plan was, that would be good for everybody, including Dylan," Granato said.

TSN reporter Darren Dreger tweeted Tuesday that Pearson's comments reflected an "interesting position by Michigan. Don't think I've seen this before. Great development opportunity for every young player to compete on the world stage."

Granato said he understood how important the World Junior Championship, set to be held in a bubble in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic, is to Canada and Canadian players.

The Badgers have good reason to want Holloway, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers this year, around for as long as possible, too. Not only is he expected to be a top-six forward for UW, a long absence would test the team's depth in a year where there are already concerns about the impact the coronavirus will have on rosters.

"You're asking a lot of a young man to leave school for that length of time for an 11-day tournament," Granato said. "I know it's a unique situation. I know it's a unique year. It's a unique year for all of us. That's why we're playing a lot of games before Christmas, because we're squeezed as far as the length of our season."

He added that UW, Michigan and Minnesota tried to get a lot of games on the schedule before the middle of December, when a dozen Big Ten players could be trying to make World Junior rosters.

Badgers forward Cole Caufield, the Big Ten's leading scorer last year, likely is a lock to make the U.S. team. Teammates Owen Lindmark and Sam Stange, both forwards, attended the American evaluation camp last month.

"For us to be able to play 28 league games, you want your best rosters," Granato said. "You don't want to have eight games over Christmas when you're missing the best players in your league because they're playing in a different tournament. So we structured our schedule. Our athletic directors and administrators were very conscious and made a big commitment to us as coaches of starting earlier like we are. We're starting earlier than basketball.

"And the reason we thought we were able to do that was because of their understanding of the fact that we were going to lose a lot of players from the Dec. 10 through Jan. 5 timeline for that tournament. And that's obviously been extended."

