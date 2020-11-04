Big Ten coaches aren't sold on sending players for all of Canada's long World Juniors evaluation camp

Granato said he understood how important the World Junior Championship, set to be held in a bubble in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic, is to Canada and Canadian players.

The Badgers have good reason to want Holloway, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers this year, around for as long as possible, too. Not only is he expected to be a top-six forward for UW, a long absence would test the team's depth in a year where there are already concerns about the impact the coronavirus will have on rosters.

"You're asking a lot of a young man to leave school for that length of time for an 11-day tournament," Granato said. "I know it's a unique situation. I know it's a unique year. It's a unique year for all of us. That's why we're playing a lot of games before Christmas, because we're squeezed as far as the length of our season."

He added that UW, Michigan and Minnesota tried to get a lot of games on the schedule before the middle of December, when a dozen Big Ten players could be trying to make World Junior rosters.

Badgers forward Cole Caufield, the Big Ten's leading scorer last year, likely is a lock to make the U.S. team. Teammates Owen Lindmark and Sam Stange, both forwards, attended the American evaluation camp last month.