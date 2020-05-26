Big Ten adds Red Berenson as hockey adviser after deputy commissioner Brad Traviolia departs

A former Northwestern wrestler, Traviolia joined the conference office in 1997 as assistant director of sports management and human resource manager. He was promoted to associate commissioner in 2001 and took on responsibilities as chief operating officer and chief financial officer in 2003, roles he kept as deputy commissioner.

Traviolia started overseeing Big Ten hockey in 2015 after Jennifer Heppel, who helped launch the men's hockey league in 2013, became executive director of the Patriot League.

During Traviolia's tenure, the hockey league added Notre Dame as an affiliate member in 2017 and moved away from a neutral-site, single-weekend playoff format that proved unpopular from an attendance standpoint. For the last three seasons, the seven-team league has used a three-weekend playoff setup, with games hosted by the higher seed.

Behind the scenes, some with league teams have hoped for more vocal leadership out of the Big Ten administration on national men's hockey issues.

Berenson, 80, stepped down as Michigan coach in 2017 after 33 seasons leading his alma mater, with two NCAA championships. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 and named that year's Legend of College Hockey award recipient by the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation.