Big loss leaves Badgers men's hockey team no room for error: 'We've backed ourselves into a corner'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If nothing else, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can take comfort in that the total-goals system that used to be a staple of the postseason has been dead for decades.
Otherwise, a 9-1 loss to No. 11 Ohio State on Friday in the opening game of a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series would have rendered Saturday's game, barring a miraculous rally, pretty meaningless.
In Friday's aftermath, Badgers players were saying that an eight-goal loss meant the same as a one-goal defeat. The best-of-three system that has been in place in Division I hockey since the late 1980s makes that true.
But bouncing back from the program's largest margin of defeat in 36 years might prove to be easier said than done. UW has won only one best-of-three series in nine tries when losing Game 1, and that lone series victory came at home against Northern Michigan in 1995.
This season, which will end for the Badgers with their next loss, has left them Badgers familiar with the task ahead.
"We've backed ourselves into a corner all year, coming into the playoffs," coach Tony Granato said. "We've backed ourselves into a corner to start the playoffs, and now we've got to respond. We've got the guys in there that are capable of doing it."
Friday's loss was one for the record books. In 2,207 games in UW's modern era, the Badgers have lost by eight goals or more only six times. Here's the list:
Badgers men's hockey largest margins of defeat in modern era (since 1963)
|Date
|Result
|Note
|Nov. 30, 1963
|Lost 12-2 to St. Mary's at home
|Dec. 12, 1964
|Lost 9-0 at Michigan State
|March 3, 1984
|Lost 9-0 at Minnesota Duluth
|WCHA semifinals, Game 2
|Dec. 29, 1967
|Lost 8-0 to Michigan
|Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis
|Dec. 2, 1977
|Lost 11-3 at Michigan
|March 6, 2020
|Lost 9-1 at Ohio State
|Big Ten quarterfinals, Game 1
The most recent one also was the only playoff game with a more lopsided result against the Badgers. A 9-0 defeat at Minnesota Duluth on March 3, 1984, came in the second game of a total-goals series in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association semifinals.
UW entered that game trailing in the series after a 6-3 opening-game loss. A good opening push by the Badgers turned into a 2-0 deficit after the first period. Five second-period goals by the Bulldogs turned it into a laugher that turned ugly in the third.
Badgers goaltender Gary Baxter, who replaced Terry Kleisinger in the third period, was ejected for slashing Duluth's Bill Mason in the back of the head after the future WCHA referee fired a shot off his neck after an offside call.
That was the final game of Granato's first season playing for the Badgers. He was whistled for a penalty in all three periods.
A few more nuggets on Friday's Badgers loss:
• It was the 33rd time in 2,207 modern-era games — and the fourth in 230 postseason contests — that UW allowed nine goals or more.
• The Badgers allowed four goals in the second period, the second time this season they've conceded four in a frame. Michigan also scored four in the second period of an 8-4 victory on Feb. 7. It happened four times last season.
• UW used three goalies for the first time since March 10, 2017, a 5-1 loss to Ohio State. In that game, Jack Berry was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals but had to go back in after Matt Jurusik was injured. Berry was removed again in the third, with Johan Blomquist going in.