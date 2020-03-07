Big loss leaves Badgers men's hockey team no room for error: 'We've backed ourselves into a corner'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If nothing else, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can take comfort in that the total-goals system that used to be a staple of the postseason has been dead for decades.

Otherwise, a 9-1 loss to No. 11 Ohio State on Friday in the opening game of a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series would have rendered Saturday's game, barring a miraculous rally, pretty meaningless.

In Friday's aftermath, Badgers players were saying that an eight-goal loss meant the same as a one-goal defeat. The best-of-three system that has been in place in Division I hockey since the late 1980s makes that true.

But bouncing back from the program's largest margin of defeat in 36 years might prove to be easier said than done. UW has won only one best-of-three series in nine tries when losing Game 1, and that lone series victory came at home against Northern Michigan in 1995.

This season, which will end for the Badgers with their next loss, has left them Badgers familiar with the task ahead.

"We've backed ourselves into a corner all year, coming into the playoffs," coach Tony Granato said. "We've backed ourselves into a corner to start the playoffs, and now we've got to respond. We've got the guys in there that are capable of doing it."