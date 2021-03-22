Bemidji State, Badgers' first-round NCAA tournament foe, tries to bring 'an honest day's work'

"(We're a) hard-working team and play fast, in your face all night," Harris said. "No time and space. That's a big asset for us. We're going to put that to the test right there and run with it."

It'll get challenged against a UW team that's third nationally in goals per game and has some potent scorers.

The Beavers getting matched with the Badgers in the first round of the NCAA tournament offered a flashback. On Friday, it will be 15 years and one day since the teams met in Ashwaubenon in the NCAA regional semifinals.

UW outshot Bemidji State 45-15 and got three goals from Joe Pavelski for a 4-0 victory, the first of four in the tournament on the way to the NCAA title.

"The memories I have weren't very good," Serratore said. "That was a pretty good hockey team."

Serratore, who has coached the Beavers since 2001, has better memories from the regionals three years later, when they upended regional top seed Notre Dame 5-1 and Cornell 4-1 to qualify for the Frozen Four for the only time since the team moved to Division I in 1999.

Bemidji State also made the tournament as an at-large team in 2010, its last season in College Hockey America before moving to the WCHA. It hasn't been back since.