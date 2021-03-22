 Skip to main content
UW MEN’S HOCKEY | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Bemidji State, Badgers' first-round NCAA tournament foe, tries to bring 'an honest day's work'

Bemidji State vs. Lake Superior State

Coach Tom Serratore and Bemidji State are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.

 JIM ROSVOLD, WCHA

It wasn't long after the comment was made on the NCAA men's hockey tournament selection show Sunday that many people don't know a lot about Bemidji State that the point was reinforced.

An on-screen typo rebranded the team as "Bimidji State," drawing social media scorn for the broadcast.

Beavers coach Tom Serratore didn't sound too concerned a day later about the average college hockey fan not being familiar with his team.

"People in the state of Minnesota know a lot about our team," he said, "and that's what we care about."

But if you're wondering, there's one baseline fact about Bemidji State that you should know ahead of Friday's NCAA first-round game against the University of Wisconsin in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"We define Northern Minnesota," Serratore said. "When you think of Northern Minnesota, if you want to stereotype, it's hard work and an honest day's work. And I think we provide that on the ice."

The Beavers (15-9-3) — not of Bimidji State or even Bermidji State, as Serratore said he's seen it before — were in line for an NCAA tournament bid in 2020 before the season ended early because of the pandemic.

That was a younger team, Serratore said, where this one regularly has 13 juniors or seniors in the lineup. Its top line of Ethan Somoza, Brendan Harris and Aaron Miller, top defensive pairing of Tyler Vold and Brad Johnson and starting goalie Zach Driscoll are all seniors.

"(We're a) hard-working team and play fast, in your face all night," Harris said. "No time and space. That's a big asset for us. We're going to put that to the test right there and run with it."

It'll get challenged against a UW team that's third nationally in goals per game and has some potent scorers.

The Beavers getting matched with the Badgers in the first round of the NCAA tournament offered a flashback. On Friday, it will be 15 years and one day since the teams met in Ashwaubenon in the NCAA regional semifinals.

UW outshot Bemidji State 45-15 and got three goals from Joe Pavelski for a 4-0 victory, the first of four in the tournament on the way to the NCAA title.

"The memories I have weren't very good," Serratore said. "That was a pretty good hockey team."

Serratore, who has coached the Beavers since 2001, has better memories from the regionals three years later, when they upended regional top seed Notre Dame 5-1 and Cornell 4-1 to qualify for the Frozen Four for the only time since the team moved to Division I in 1999.

Bemidji State also made the tournament as an at-large team in 2010, its last season in College Hockey America before moving to the WCHA. It hasn't been back since.

The WCHA got three teams in the field of 16 for the first time since Western conference realignment in 2013. Regular-season champion Minnesota State was in the conversation for a No. 1 regional seed before it lost its playoff semifinal at home to Northern Michigan 5-1 last Friday.

Lake Superior State won the automatic bid by defeating the Wildcats for the postseason championship but probably would have been in regardless.

It turned out that Bemidji State didn't even have to survive the discussion of last teams in after losing its WCHA semifinal to the Lakers. NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee chair Mike Kemp said the group was considering Notre Dame, Omaha and Providence for one spot when ECAC Hockey champion St. Lawrence backed out because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Beavers' case for inclusion centered around two victories against Minnesota State and a 12-7-2 record against teams that finished above .500.

"We had the strongest schedule in the country this year," Serratore said. "We feel we're battle tested and we're ready to compete."

