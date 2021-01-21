Behind 45 saves from Cameron Rowe, Badgers win third straight

Cole Caufield has thought of Cameron Rowe as a gamer since they first played together with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in 2017.

Rowe had to dial it up a little more on Thursday as the University of Wisconsin goaltender faced down the usual high volume of shots from Penn State for the first time.

"He's never played a team like this at their rink where it's a totally different hockey game," Caufield said. "He held his own."

With the roll that Rowe has been on over the past week, it shouldn't have been a surprise he came through in a building that hasn't been kind to the 12th-ranked Badgers over the years.

Rowe stopped 45 shots to backstop a 4-1 UW victory against Penn State in State College, extending the Badgers' winning streak to a season-high three games.

Without defenseman Tyler Inamoto (upper-body injury) and forward Roman Ahcan (suspended), the Badgers needed big performances against a Nittany Lions team that had won seven of its last nine. They got them from their goaltender and power play.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Cole Caufield scored with the man advantage as second-place UW pulled within five points of Minnesota in the Big Ten standings with one game in hand.