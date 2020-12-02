Because of short bench, Brock Caufield's offseason improvements mean even more to Badgers men's hockey team

Cole Caufield lived up to his first-round NHL draft pedigree last season by becoming the Big Ten's leading scorer, a first-team all-league selection and freshman of the year.

Brock Caufield was stuck on the fourth line and was dropped from the lineup altogether on five occasions. He scored only one goal and assisted on just two others in limited ice time.

The offseason efforts made him faster and stronger. As a result, he started this season in a better head space.

"I think one of the biggest things I lacked last year was confidence in myself," Brock Caufield said. "You can't just have that; you've got to work for it. I think I did that this summer and it's showing on the ice."

Even before the Badgers lost four forwards to COVID-19 protocols last week, coach Tony Granato was raving about what he saw out of Caufield since last season.

"He came in this summer a whole different kid. Like, holy cow," Granato said. "I don't know if it was the month he spent with his brother in Plymouth or whatever. But his confidence in his shooting, his skating was a whole different level."

Caufield equaled last season's goal total by the second period of the second game of this season. He passed it three games later and has since added a third goal.