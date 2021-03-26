Beavers 6, Badgers 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Bemidji State in the NCAA tournament

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team exited the NCAA tournament almost as quickly as it entered it, with Ethan Somoza scoring twice in Bemidji State's 6-3 victory in the first round on Friday.

Three stars

No. 3: Defenseman Elias Rosen set up Beavers' first goal and scored the second.

No. 2: Cole Caufield scored goals 29 and 30 for the Badgers in a third-period rally attempt.

No. 1: Somoza added an assist for a three-point game as the Beavers' grinding style paid off.

Pregame

It has been 2,555 days since the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team played in an NCAA tournament game. That ends Friday when the Badgers face Bemidji State at Webster Bank Arena (noon, ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, 1310 AM).

UW is in its first national tournament since 2014; the Beavers' drought goes back to 2010. The Badgers last won an NCAA game in 2010; it was 2009 for Bemidji State.