Like she did so many times during her decorated collegiate career, Annie Pankowski emerged from the tunnel behind the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey bench at LaBahn Arena.
This time was different because of what she was holding above her head.
Pankowski lifted the 2019 NCAA championship trophy high as she stepped onto the ice to a booming cheer from a sold-out crowd during the ceremony Friday to add a fifth banner to the LaBahn rafters.
“It felt like a movie,” said Pankowski, last season’s co-captain. “I walked out and I held the trophy up and we had a ‘Lion King’ kind of moment. I honestly didn’t want to step onto the ice. I just wanted to hold it there and soak it all in because it was just so exciting.”
"I remember someone saying the only thing better than winning one," senior goaltender Kristen Campbell said, "is winning two."
The top-ranked Badgers then made quick work of Penn State with a 7-0 victory, with Brette Pettet and Abby Roque each scoring twice and Daryl Watts recording five points.
A six-minute ceremony in a darkened arena featured the current UW players being introduced followed by four of the six players who completed their eligibility with the victory over Minnesota in the Frozen Four last March.
Pankowski, Sam Cogan, Mikaela Gardner and Emily Clark took turns holding the trophy on a parade lap around the ice before the 2019 title banner was dropped from the ceiling.
“It just gave us chills,” Roque said. “You can’t help but smile. It’s a surreal moment, but then after that you’ve just got to get ready for the game.”
The game turned into a rout as UW improved to 43-1-1 in September and October since 2015.
Junior transfer Watts, the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner at Boston College, scored and had four assists to tie a collegiate high with five points. Roque contributed two assists with her two goals and defenseman Grace Bowlby had three assists.
Before the Badgers open the 2019-20 season Friday at Lindenwood, they had one last weekend to celebrate last season's national championship.
The top line of Watts, Roque and Sophie Shirley used speed and tenacity to create openings, and they cashed in during the second and third periods.
Shirley scored her third goal of the season, tapping in a pass from Roque while unguarded at the back post for a 4-0 lead 8:28 into the middle frame.
Roque made it 5-0 in the opening minute of the third on the power play, and Watts later added a score one second after the end of the Badgers’ fourth power play.
UW (3-0) finished 2-for-4 on the power play against the Nittany Lions (0-1-2), improving to 7-for-14 through three games this season.
Roque added her second goal for a 7-0 lead with a determined short-handed effort at the net, getting her third attempt from close range to sneak past Penn State junior goalie Chantal Burke.
“We all move the puck really well,” Watts said. “Sophie and Abby, they have such great vision and they can also both finish so well. I’m so lucky to be playing with both of them, and we’re having a lot of fun together.”
The Badgers used advantages in seemingly every element of the game to outshoot the Nittany Lions 16-1 in the first period and jump out to a three-goal lead.
Pettet got things started less than six minutes into the game with a snap shot from the left circle, and a similar opportunity on a power play later in the period led to the same outcome for a 3-0 lead.
In between, Stoughton native Maddie Posick scored her first goal in her 44th collegiate game. The junior collected the puck in the neutral zone by directing it between her legs, skated into the zone 1-on-4 and beat Burke to the glove side with a long shot.
Posick’s dad, Brian, was doing play-by-play for the game on Fox Sports Wisconsin. Maddie Posick heard his call of the goal while meeting with family after the game.
“I was just overwhelmed with emotions,” she said. “I just teared up right away. I couldn’t even look at the video; I just had to hear his voice. Hearing him say Posick, it’s making me choked up now. It’s incredible.”
Penn State 0 0 0 — 0
Wisconsin 3 1 3 — 7
First period: W — Pettet 2 (Mauermann, Bowlby), 5:34; Posick 1 (Watts, Bowlby), 14:25; Pettet 3 (Buchbinder, LaMantia), 16:45. Penalties: Uihlein, P, 14:59; S. Shirley, W, 19:14.
Second period: W — S. Shirley 3 (Roque, Watts), 8:28. Penalties: Nelson, P, 4:08; Promersberger, P, 18:57.
Third period: W — Roque 2 (Steffen, Watts), :36 (pp); Watts 3 (Roque, S. Shirley), 3:21; Roque 3 (Watts, Bowlby), 5:01 (sh). Penalties: Adolfsson, P, 1:20; Curl, W, 4:48; Curl, W, 9:17.
Saves: P (Burke 13-11-10) 34; W (Campbell 1-5-0, Cece x-x-3) 9. Power plays: P 0-for-3; W 2-for-4. Att. — 2,273.