Badgers women's hockey unveils 3-player signing class, but 2021-22 roster has unanswered questions

"The one thing for sure is they're all not going to be able to come back," he said. "Some of them are going to want to move on, depending on the scholarships and what's going to be able to be done and what administrators want to do."

Johnson said at UW, football, men's basketball and men's hockey seniors might get preference for returning.

"Rightfully so, because we need those teams to be successful," he said. "And if there's a senior within that group that wants to come back and is going to help them be successful next year, they, in my opinion, should be able to do that. And so I think each individual case we'll talk about how comfortable the coaches are with it."

Forward Daryl Watts, the nation's leading scorer last season, is in the union of the Venn diagram of seniors who could have another season and those who could be in the mix for an Olympics spot.

Johnson wondered aloud whether Watts and fellow Canadian forwards Sophie Shirley would be part of a season-long centralization program leading up to the Games. The same question exists for U.S. forward Britta Curl, who was picked for last April's World Championship team before the event was canceled because of the pandemic.