Badgers women's hockey team tops national preseason rankings

There's no schedule or even an indication of when the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will open the 2020-21 season, but it's already atop a national poll.

The Badgers are No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll released Tuesday.

UW returns 18 players from the team that was 28-5-3 and second in the national rankings when last season ended. The Badgers were preparing to host an NCAA quarterfinal game when the rest of the 2019-20 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornell, which was atop the rankings at the end of last season, was second in the preseason poll. Among the Badgers' Western Collegiate Hockey Association opponents, Minnesota was fourth, Ohio State was fifth and Minnesota Duluth was eighth.

Like other leagues, the WCHA delayed the start of a season that was scheduled to begin in late September. Commissioner Jennifer Flowers said on Oct. 23 that discussions on how to start the season had progressed to the point where she hoped that play would begin in November.