Badgers women's hockey team sets record for crowd size in 2019-20

On the heels of a national championship season, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team reached new highs for home crowd sizes in 2019-20.
An average of 2,391 tickets were scanned for the Badgers' 14 home games, 13% higher than the previous record set in 2016-17.
One of the games in the 2019-20 season, which ended abruptly in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic — before an NCAA tournament quarterfinal game could be played at LaBahn Arena — took place at the Kohl Center. That "Fill the Bowl" game on Feb. 16 against Ohio State pushed the season average higher with 9,696 tickets scanned.
The count of tickets scanned is a representation of the number of fans in the arena for a game, and it's larger than the announced attendance.
Unlike with other sports, UW distributes more tickets for women's hockey games than it has seats in LaBahn Arena — listed capacity 2,273 — by 300 or 400. That's done because of a lower usage rate among season ticket holders, a UW spokesman said.
The largest ticket scan count at LaBahn in the 2019-20 season was 2,071 for a Jan. 24 game against Minnesota, 76% of the 2,713 tickets distributed.
The smallest was 1,486 for a Dec. 7 game against Minnesota Duluth.
Counting only games played at LaBahn Arena, UW averaged 1,829 ticket scans, 10% better than the previous record set in 2016-17 and 16% higher than 2018-19.
For the entire home season, 31% of the tickets distributed went unused, down from 34% in 2018-19.
The Badgers, who won their fifth NCAA title in 2019, were ranked first or second in the national polls throughout the 2019-20 season.
UW led NCAA women's hockey in average announced attendance with a program-record 3,136. That was 1,201 better than Minnesota's second-place figure.
Explore all the ticket data in the interactive graphic below. All seasons now compare the number of tickets scanned to the number of tickets distributed, with the announced attendance included as a line.
