Badgers women's hockey team sets record for crowd size in 2019-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of a national championship season, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team reached new highs for home crowd sizes in 2019-20.

An average of 2,391 tickets were scanned for the Badgers' 14 home games, 13% higher than the previous record set in 2016-17.

One of the games in the 2019-20 season, which ended abruptly in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic — before an NCAA tournament quarterfinal game could be played at LaBahn Arena — took place at the Kohl Center. That "Fill the Bowl" game on Feb. 16 against Ohio State pushed the season average higher with 9,696 tickets scanned.

The count of tickets scanned is a representation of the number of fans in the arena for a game, and it's larger than the announced attendance.

Unlike with other sports, UW distributes more tickets for women's hockey games than it has seats in LaBahn Arena — listed capacity 2,273 — by 300 or 400. That's done because of a lower usage rate among season ticket holders, a UW spokesman said.

The largest ticket scan count at LaBahn in the 2019-20 season was 2,071 for a Jan. 24 game against Minnesota, 76% of the 2,713 tickets distributed.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The smallest was 1,486 for a Dec. 7 game against Minnesota Duluth.