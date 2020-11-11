 Skip to main content
Badgers women's hockey team names co-captains for 2020-21 season
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers vs. Ohio State

Badgers defenseman Grace Bowlby carries the puck through the neutral zone against Ohio State.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has named defenseman Grace Bowlby and forward Brette Pettet as captains for the 2020-21 season.

The seniors will be joined by alternate captains Caitlin Schneider, a senior forward, and Britta Curl, a junior forward, in the team's leadership group.

"Compared to any other year within our program, this is going to be the most challenging year and our leadership group is going to be crucial," UW coach Mark Johnson said in a statement. "They are going to be relied on very heavily to keep people's emotions, energy and spirit at a high level."

Bowlby and Pettet each participated in an offseason camp with her national team. Bowlby, who had 20 points and was plus-23 in 36 games last season, took part in the USA Hockey Women's Evaluation Camp in October.

Pettet, who was fifth on the team in points last season with 28, participated in the Hockey Canada summer camp.

The top-ranked Badgers open the season Nov. 27-28 at No. 5 Ohio State.

