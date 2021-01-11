Badgers women's hockey team loses No. 1 ranking for first time this season

It'll be No. 1 against No. 2 in NCAA women's hockey Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena. Just not in the order it would have been last week.

Minnesota moved past the University of Wisconsin for the top spot in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll Monday. The Badgers fell to No. 2 after losing in overtime to then-No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday to split a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 12 after splitting with the Golden Gophers at LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Minnesota has the top spot in both USCHO polls for the first time since Oct. 27, 2014.

The UW women's team had been No. 1 in all six USCHO rankings this season. Minnesota last was No. 1 in the Jan. 13, 2020, poll. The Badgers took back the top spot a week later then swept the second-ranked Gophers at home Jan. 24 and 25.

The last time Minnesota was atop the poll and played No. 2 UW, the Badgers won the WCHA Final Faceoff championship 3-1 on March 10, 2019.