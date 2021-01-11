 Skip to main content
Badgers women's hockey team loses No. 1 ranking for first time this season
UW HOCKEY

Badgers women's hockey team loses No. 1 ranking for first time this season

Badgers women's hockey vs. Ohio State

Badgers forward Makenna Webster shoots against Ohio State on Saturday.

 TOM LYNN, UW ATHLETICS

It'll be No. 1 against No. 2 in NCAA women's hockey Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena. Just not in the order it would have been last week.

Minnesota moved past the University of Wisconsin for the top spot in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll Monday. The Badgers fell to No. 2 after losing in overtime to then-No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday to split a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 12 after splitting with the Golden Gophers at LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Minnesota has the top spot in both USCHO polls for the first time since Oct. 27, 2014.

The UW women's team had been No. 1 in all six USCHO rankings this season. Minnesota last was No. 1 in the Jan. 13, 2020, poll. The Badgers took back the top spot a week later then swept the second-ranked Gophers at home Jan. 24 and 25.

The last time Minnesota was atop the poll and played No. 2 UW, the Badgers won the WCHA Final Faceoff championship 3-1 on March 10, 2019.

Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 3 after splitting with the Badgers. That gave the WCHA the top three spots in the rankings. Minnesota Duluth is at No. 6.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 11, 2021, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (12)

2. Wisconsin (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Northeastern

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Providence

8. Boston College

9. Clarkson

10. Penn State

Minnesota held onto the top spot in the men's poll despite suffering its first loss of the season Saturday. The Gophers bounced back from a 3-1 loss to the Badgers with a 5-3 victory Sunday.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Jan. 11, 2021, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (31)

2. North Dakota (8)

3. Boston College

4. St. Cloud State (1)

5. Minnesota State

6. Massachusetts

7. Minnesota Duluth

8. Bowling Green

9. Michigan

10. Omaha

11. Quinnipiac

12. Wisconsin

13. Clarkson

14. Northeastern

15. UMass Lowell

16. Providence

17. Robert Morris

18. Denver

19. Lake Superior State

20. American International

