Badgers women's hockey team keeps focused in shutout of Bemidji State

These are the kinds of games where Kennedy Blair occasionally finds herself singing along with the music after whistles.

You do what you have to do as a goalie to stay in the moment, especially when you’re not facing many shots.

That was the case Friday, when Blair needed to make only 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.

“I think you just have to have fun with it,” Blair said of her post-whistle activities. “When you’re cheering on teammates and they’re doing their job, too, I think that helps me stay focused as well.”

Brette Pettet, Britta Curl, Makenna Webster and Lacey Eden scored for top-ranked UW, which had to kill nearly a minute of a 5-on-3 advantage in the first period.

That’s enough to wake you up as a goalie, but Blair had to make only one save over the 57 seconds. Curl blocked two shots and Grace Bowlby got in the way of another.

“You’re a little bit stunned at being in that situation,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “... If they score once or twice on that, it takes a whole different turn.”