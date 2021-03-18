Badgers women's hockey team holds on for Frozen Four semifinal win against Ohio State

Caitlin Schneider, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster shared the workload Thursday night.
All three University of Wisconsin forwards scored in the Frozen Four semifinal against Ohio State but all also put in a critical effort on another's goal as the Badgers' third line produced like never before.
"We wanted to bring energy for our team and we wanted to help swing the momentum in our favor," said Schneider, who recorded three points for the first time in a 135-game UW career. "We came out fired up and ready to play."
A 4-2 victory in Erie, Pennsylvania, sent the defending champion Badgers into the NCAA final for the ninth time in the last 15 tournaments.
Kennedy Blair made 18 of her 37 saves in the second period for the second-ranked Badgers, who will play No. 1 Northeastern in Saturday's championship game.
"The biggest thing I wanted to do is win a national championship in my five years of college," said Blair, who played the last three seasons at Mercyhurst in Erie before joining the Badgers. "Here we are now in the place where I started so I'm super excited."
UW ran out to a 3-0 lead but had to hold on late and get a Daryl Watts empty-net goal to improve to 14-0 against Ohio State since the start of the 2015-16 season when scoring at least three goals.
The Badgers reached the three-goal milepost by the middle of the second period thanks to efforts by freshmen Webster and O'Brien and senior Schneider.
O'Brien and Webster teamed up on a gritty effort in the game's opening two minutes. O'Brien chased down the puck in the right corner and sent it to the net front, where Webster was charging hard. The puck hit her stick and then backchecking Buckeyes forward Emma Maltais on the way into the net.
Schneider started the work on the second goal less than two minutes into the second period. She burst through the zone and around the net to thread a pass through the low slot for O'Brien to knock home.
Webster and Schneider went in on a 2-on-0 below the faceoff circles later in the second period, and Webster set up a tap-in by Schneider for a 3-0 lead.
O'Brien and Schneider recorded their second goals of the season. Webster notched her fifth in her last eight games; she scored only twice in her first 12 outings.
"They've made a big jump," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "They've improved. They've gotten better. And the nice thing about them getting on the score sheet tonight, it's got to help with their confidence."
UW (16-3-1) killed a Buckeyes power play in each of the first two periods but Ohio State cranked up the intensity with its second-frame attempt. It outshot the Badgers 19-7 in the period and got on the board with a Gabby Rosenthal rebound goal seconds after she won an offensive-zone faceoff.
The score ended UW's hopes for a fifth straight shutout in the NCAA Tournament; its streak of play without allowing a goal ended at 274 minutes. The last time the Badgers allowed a goal in the national tournament was Colgate's double-overtime winner in the 2018 Frozen Four semifinals.
Sara Saekkinen made it 3-2 with 12:05 left in the third period when she redirected a shot past Blair. The Buckeyes had the Badgers reeling for a stretch but the graduate transfer goaltender made some key stops to settle things down.
"The biggest thing is staying composed and being confident," Blair said. "The defense blocked huge shots to help me out as well."
Buckeyes defenseman Sophie Jaques had a shot deflect off the stick of UW's Lacey Eden and off the left post in the final minute.
"You can put your head between your legs and stop fighting or you stand tall and swing back," Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall said. "That's what they did. They came back against a very good team."
The Buckeyes (13-7) fell to 0-2 in Frozen Four appearances. They also lost in the 2018 semifinals.
Missed chances cost both teams. UW was fortunate on an Ohio State power play in the final five minutes of the opening period when Paetyn Levis fired wide left on a breakaway. She picked off a Watts clearing attempt and went in alone.
Ohio State had a 3-on-1 rush in the second period but Badgers defenseman Grace Bowlby got her skate in the way of a pass to end the threat.
Jaques and Badgers forward Brette Pettet both missed looks at open parts of the net in the opening minutes of the third.
The Badgers improved to 9-4 in Frozen Four semifinals. They'll play for their sixth NCAA championship Saturday against Northeastern, which rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Minnesota Duluth in overtime earlier Thursday.
UW faced the prospect of a similar turnaround but didn't cave in under the pressure of a shrinking lead and an oncoming opponent.
"As we have traveled through this journey we've faced a lot of adversity," Schneider said. "As a group we've really come to terms with being calm."
Watts top three
Watts finished in the top three of voting for the Patty Kazmaier Award, and now the forward will wait to hear whether she has won for the second time.
Watts, who was the recipient of the national player of the year award at Boston College in 2018, was one of three finalists named Thursday by USA Hockey along with Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel and Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle.
The group of top three vote-getters, all seniors, includes the two top goal-scorers in NCAA women's hockey — Watts' 18th Thursday broke a tie with Zumwinkle — and the best goaltender. The winner will be announced March 27.
