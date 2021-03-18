Badgers women's hockey team holds on for Frozen Four semifinal win against Ohio State

The Badgers reached the three-goal milepost by the middle of the second period thanks to efforts by freshmen Webster and O'Brien and senior Schneider.

O'Brien and Webster teamed up on a gritty effort in the game's opening two minutes. O'Brien chased down the puck in the right corner and sent it to the net front, where Webster was charging hard. The puck hit her stick and then backchecking Buckeyes forward Emma Maltais on the way into the net.

Schneider started the work on the second goal less than two minutes into the second period. She burst through the zone and around the net to thread a pass through the low slot for O'Brien to knock home.

Webster and Schneider went in on a 2-on-0 below the faceoff circles later in the second period, and Webster set up a tap-in by Schneider for a 3-0 lead.

O'Brien and Schneider recorded their second goals of the season. Webster notched her fifth in her last eight games; she scored only twice in her first 12 outings.

"They've made a big jump," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "They've improved. They've gotten better. And the nice thing about them getting on the score sheet tonight, it's got to help with their confidence."