Badgers women's hockey team held to tie by Bemidji State despite 56-shot barrage

But the Beavers (2-5-2, 1-5-0-1) challenged the play, claiming that O'Brien was offside when she entered the zone. That's what officials determined after viewing video replays that showed O'Brien didn't have control of the puck when she entered the zone just ahead of it before dishing to LaMantia.

The Badgers also didn't take advantage of a 5-on-3 advantage in the second period. UW was up two players for 39 seconds and attempted two shots, one by Wheeler that was saved by Hogenson and one by LaMantia that went wide.

"In these type of games, that's when you want to really create something," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "But if you've been around the game at all, you've seen games like you saw today where if the goaltender is better than you are then make sure you stay at zero yourself."

Kennedy Blair's performance wasn't as spectacular as Hogenson's, but it brought the same result. She stopped 14 shots for her fifth shutout of the season.

Bemidji State sat back defensively for most of the game but broke through with 2-on-1 rushes that Blair had to face.

"We had a few breakdowns there in the third period, and I think both the defensemen did really well on breaking up those 2-on-1s or just letting me take the shot," she said.