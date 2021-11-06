Badgers women's hockey team held to tie by Bemidji State despite 56-shot barrage

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team set a school record Saturday. It wasn't the one that the top-ranked Badgers had in mind.
A victory would have equaled the longest winning streak in team history but Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson was having none of it.
Hogenson made 56 saves in a 0-0 tie at LaBahn Arena, the most ever by a Badgers opponent in a shutout.
"It was pretty frustrating," said Badgers forward Casey O'Brien, who had 11 shots on goal — only three fewer than the entire Bemidji State team. "I thought we did well as a team, but obviously when you have 50-something shots and can't put one in, it gets tough mentally. You're wondering if you're ever going to put it in."
The answer Saturday, at least through 65 minutes, was no.
Daryl Watts scored in a shootout to give the Badgers the extra point in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings, but an 18-game winning streak turned into a 19-game unbeaten run.
O'Brien hit the crossbar on a power play in overtime, her last of 20 shot attempts. She also was involved in a disallowed Badgers goal in the second period.
Maddi Wheeler appeared to finally put UW (12-0-1, 6-0-3-0 WCHA) ahead with 3:20 left in the middle frame on the team's 17th shot on goal of the period and 30th of the game. She tipped a Nicole LaMantia pass underneath Hogenson's arm.
But the Beavers (2-5-2, 1-5-0-1) challenged the play, claiming that O'Brien was offside when she entered the zone. That's what officials determined after viewing video replays that showed O'Brien didn't have control of the puck when she entered the zone just ahead of it before dishing to LaMantia.
The Badgers also didn't take advantage of a 5-on-3 advantage in the second period. UW was up two players for 39 seconds and attempted two shots, one by Wheeler that was saved by Hogenson and one by LaMantia that went wide.
"In these type of games, that's when you want to really create something," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "But if you've been around the game at all, you've seen games like you saw today where if the goaltender is better than you are then make sure you stay at zero yourself."
Kennedy Blair's performance wasn't as spectacular as Hogenson's, but it brought the same result. She stopped 14 shots for her fifth shutout of the season.
Bemidji State sat back defensively for most of the game but broke through with 2-on-1 rushes that Blair had to face.
"We had a few breakdowns there in the third period, and I think both the defensemen did really well on breaking up those 2-on-1s or just letting me take the shot," she said.
UW attempted 104 shots to Bemidji State's 35, but the Badgers didn't make that disparity pay off.
"We're known for, as a team, scoring a lot," O'Brien said. "And so I think this was definitely a good challenge that we needed ... because not all games are going to be easy to score. And so games like this are going to prepare us for big-time playoff games that are elimination. We just have to find a way to bear down and get one in."