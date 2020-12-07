Badgers women's hockey team has 2 more series postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's final two series of 2020 have been postponed due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program.

The top-ranked Badgers, who postponed last weekend's series at Minnesota because of coronavirus cases, won't have the required minimum of 15 players available for their next two scheduled weekends.

Home games Friday and Saturday against Minnesota Duluth and Dec. 11 and 12 against Ohio State have been called off, UW announced Monday. There was no immediate word on when or if they will be rescheduled.

The Badgers had two confirmed COVID-19 cases among players last Friday and were awaiting results on a third possible case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW has 20 skaters and four goaltenders on its roster. Defenseman Natalie Buchbinder already was ruled out for the first half of the season for undisclosed reasons.

A postponement because of not having enough players for games to meet Western Collegiate Hockey Association protocols of 15 players, including at least one goalie, indicates that there have been more positive COVID-19 tests in the team.

Players who test positive for the coronavirus are required to miss at least 21 days of practice and competition.