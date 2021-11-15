Badgers women's hockey team gets another week atop national rankings

Badgers forward Caitlin Schneider shoots on St. Cloud State goaltender Emma Polusny in an Oct. 9 game.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
It's another week atop the national rankings for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
The Badgers are 9-for-9 in being
No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll this season after taking all 15 first-place votes in Monday's ballots.
UW (13-0-1) was off last week and plays its first games against Division I and Western Collegiate Hockey Association newcomer St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Ohio State and Minnesota stayed behind the Badgers and Minnesota Duluth tied for seventh.
Men's hockey
The Badgers men's hockey team (4-8) continued to receive votes in the
USCHO men's poll, where Michigan took over the top spot from St. Cloud State.
UW lost twice at then-No. 15 Notre Dame last week, 5-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. The Fighting Irish climbed to 14th on Monday.
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' 3-0 loss at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in South Bend, Indiana..
No. 7 Minnesota (down one spot) and No. 17 Ohio State (up one) also are in the top 20 from the Big Ten. UW plays at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.
Photos: No. 1 Badgers women's hockey team defeats No. 2 Ohio State in overtime
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates her game winning goal in overtime with Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley (9). The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates her game winning goal in overtime with Wisconsin teammates. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26) and Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates LaMantia's game winning goal in overtime. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin defenseman Nicole LaMantia (21) celebrates her game winning goal in overtime with Wisconsin teammates. 3The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Ohio St. goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) blocks the shot of Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley (9) in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin defenseman Grace Bowlby (13) and Ohio St. forward Liz Schepers (21) fight for control of the puck in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26) skates towards the goal in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Casey O'Brien (26) during the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Sarah Wozniewicz (23) looks to pass during the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Brette Pettet (20) and Ohio St. forward Kenzie Hauswirth (11) fight for control of the puck in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Sarah Wozniewicz (23) and Ohio St. defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) during the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Maddi Wheeler (28) races down the ice in the 2nd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Sophie Shirley (9) was not able to shoot the puck past Ohio St. goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) in the 1st period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Mark Johnson during a break in action in the 3rd quarter. 5 The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Ohio St. defenseman Emily Curlett (26) and Wisconsin defenseman Grace Bowlby (13) fight for the puck in the 3rd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) and Wisconsin defenseman Grace Bowlby (13) block a shot in the 3rd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) blocks a shot in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair (29) blocks a shot during the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
Wisconsin forward Makenna Webster (8) is blocked into Ohio St. goaltender Andrea Braendli (20) in the 3rd period. The University of Wisconsin hosted the Ohio State in Women's Ice Hockey at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.
Steve Apps
