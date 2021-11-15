 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers women's hockey team gets another week atop national rankings
0 Comments
topical alert
UW HOCKEY

Badgers women's hockey team gets another week atop national rankings

  • 0
Badgers vs. St. Cloud State

Badgers forward Caitlin Schneider shoots on St. Cloud State goaltender Emma Polusny in an Oct. 9 game.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

It's another week atop the national rankings for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

The Badgers are 9-for-9 in being No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll this season after taking all 15 first-place votes in Monday's ballots.

UW (13-0-1) was off last week and plays its first games against Division I and Western Collegiate Hockey Association newcomer St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Ohio State and Minnesota stayed behind the Badgers and Minnesota Duluth tied for seventh.

Men's hockey

The Badgers men's hockey team (4-8) continued to receive votes in the USCHO men's poll, where Michigan took over the top spot from St. Cloud State.

UW lost twice at then-No. 15 Notre Dame last week, 5-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. The Fighting Irish climbed to 14th on Monday.

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' 3-0 loss at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in South Bend, Indiana..

No. 7 Minnesota (down one spot) and No. 17 Ohio State (up one) also are in the top 20 from the Big Ten. UW plays at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics