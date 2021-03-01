Badgers women's hockey team falls out of No. 1 spot in national rankings as postseason starts

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team captured the regular-season championship Saturday but fell out of the top spot in the national rankings on Monday.

Northeastern overtook the Badgers atop the USCHO.com Division I women's poll after UW lost last Friday at Minnesota Duluth.

The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 5 after sweeping Ohio State in its final home games.

The women's hockey team rallied for an overtime victory on the final day of the regular season Saturday to clinch the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship.

The Badgers are scheduled to play No. 4 Minnesota in Saturday's 1 p.m. semifinal of the WCHA Final Faceoff in Minneapolis. The field for the NCAA Tournament is set to be announced on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. Sunday.

UW fell out of the top spot in the USCHO poll for only the second week this season. It dropped behind Minnesota on Jan. 11 but grabbed back the No. 1 ranking the following week after sweeping the Gophers.

1. Northeastern (12)

2. Wisconsin (3)