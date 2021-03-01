 Skip to main content
Badgers women's hockey team falls out of No. 1 spot in national rankings as postseason starts
UW HOCKEY

Badgers women's hockey team falls out of No. 1 spot in national rankings as postseason starts

Badgers vs. Bemidji State

Badgers goaltender Kennedy Blair and defenseman Grace Bowlby are introduced as part of the starting lineup for a Feb. 12 game against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.

 VICKI DOMBECK, UW ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team captured the regular-season championship Saturday but fell out of the top spot in the national rankings on Monday.

Northeastern overtook the Badgers atop the USCHO.com Division I women's poll after UW lost last Friday at Minnesota Duluth.

The Badgers men's hockey team stayed at No. 5 after sweeping Ohio State in its final home games.

The women's hockey team rallied for an overtime victory on the final day of the regular season Saturday to clinch the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship.

The Badgers are scheduled to play No. 4 Minnesota in Saturday's 1 p.m. semifinal of the WCHA Final Faceoff in Minneapolis. The field for the NCAA Tournament is set to be announced on NCAA.com at 8 p.m. Sunday.

UW fell out of the top spot in the USCHO poll for only the second week this season. It dropped behind Minnesota on Jan. 11 but grabbed back the No. 1 ranking the following week after sweeping the Gophers.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for March 1, 2021:

1. Northeastern (12)

2. Wisconsin (3)

3. Ohio State

4. Minnesota

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. Colgate

7. Penn State

8. Boston College

9. Providence

10. Quinnipiac

The Badgers men needed overtime to down Ohio State last Friday then routed the Buckeyes on Saturday. They have been at No. 5 for the last three weeks.

UW is scheduled to finish the regular season at Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for March 1, 2021:

1. North Dakota (37)

2. Boston College (3)

3. Minnesota

4. Minnesota State

5. Wisconsin

6. Massachusetts

7. Michigan

8. St. Cloud State

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. Boston University

11. Quinnipiac

12. Omaha

13. Bowling Green

14. Clarkson

15. Providence

16. American International

17. Bemidji State

18. Northeastern

19. Michigan Tech

29. Lake Superior State

