Badgers women's hockey team draws Providence in NCAA Tournament opener

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will play Providence in its NCAA Tournament opener.

The NCAA quarterfinal game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

The entire NCAA Tournament will be played in Erie, Pennsylvania. The quarterfinals are scheduled for March 15 and 16 — two each day. The semifinals are March 18 and the championship game is March 20.

The Badgers learned their assignment Sunday while they were returning from Minneapolis, where they won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff with a 3-2 overtime victory against Ohio State.

UW got the WCHA's automatic bid to the tournament but it was a virtual lock anyway after spending all but two weeks of the season at No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll. It's the eighth straight season that the Badgers have made the eight-team field, which is the longest active streak after Minnesota was left out of the tournament for the first time since 2007.