Badgers women's hockey team draws Providence in NCAA Tournament opener

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will play Providence in its NCAA Tournament opener.
The NCAA quarterfinal game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
The entire NCAA Tournament will be played in Erie, Pennsylvania. The quarterfinals are scheduled for March 15 and 16 — two each day. The semifinals are March 18 and the championship game is March 20.
The Badgers learned their assignment Sunday while they were returning from Minneapolis, where they won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff with a 3-2 overtime victory against Ohio State.
UW got the WCHA's automatic bid to the tournament but it was a virtual lock anyway after spending all but two weeks of the season at No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll. It's the eighth straight season that the Badgers have made the eight-team field, which is the longest active streak after Minnesota was left out of the tournament for the first time since 2007.
The Badgers, who got the No. 2 overall seed, are 6-1-1 all-time against Providence. The most recent meeting was a UW sweep in San Jose, California, in October 2015.
Providence was one of three Hockey East teams to make the tournament — the same number as the WCHA. Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth were included from the WCHA.
Here's the schedule, with all times Central:
Quarterfinals, Monday, March 15
(1) Northeastern vs. (8) Robert Morris, 1 p.m., NCAA.com
(4) Colgate vs. (5) Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. NCAA.com
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, March 16
(2) Wisconsin vs. (7) Providence, 1 p.m., NCAA.com
(3) Ohio State vs. (6) Boston College, 6 p.m. NCAA.com
Semifinals, Thursday, March 18
1 p.m., ESPN3
6 p.m., ESPNU
Championship, Saturday, March 20
6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, who can pass the Badgers for the crown with another victory Saturday.
The Badgers won their fifth WCHA regular-season title in the last six years with a frantic finish at Minnesota Duluth.
It was the 11th multiple-goal game with the Badgers for Sophie Shirley but just the first for her younger sister.
Kennedy Blair made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and four players scored goals in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.
A day after No. 1 UW rallied for an overtime victory, No. 2 Minnesota earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.
Daryl Watts' NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period.
A day after winning 10-0, the Badgers didn't lead Saturday until the final two minutes.
The Badgers have won 26 straight games against the Huskies.
The Badgers broke out of a scoring funk with an unprecedented offensive showing against their archrivals.
Five players scored and Kennedy Blair made 30 saves as the Badgers erased some of the bad taste from last week's split with Ohio State.
Coach Mark Johnson said the Badgers "didn't do a very good job with the puck" in losing to the Buckeyes.
Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia score in the final period, and UW gets 28 saves from Kennedy Blair.
Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.
Daryl Watts scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Minnesota State.
Junior Sophie Shirley becomes 18th player in program history to reach 50 career goals.
Sloppiness in the defensive zone led to the Badgers falling behind, coach Mark Johnson said.