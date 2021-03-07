 Skip to main content
Badgers women's hockey team draws Providence in NCAA Tournament opener
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers celebrate

Badgers players Delaney Drake, Daryl Watts and Lacey Eden celebrate a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory against Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game.

 JIM ROSVOLD, WCHA

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will play Providence in its NCAA Tournament opener.

The NCAA quarterfinal game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

The entire NCAA Tournament will be played in Erie, Pennsylvania. The quarterfinals are scheduled for March 15 and 16 — two each day. The semifinals are March 18 and the championship game is March 20.

The Badgers learned their assignment Sunday while they were returning from Minneapolis, where they won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff with a 3-2 overtime victory against Ohio State.

UW got the WCHA's automatic bid to the tournament but it was a virtual lock anyway after spending all but two weeks of the season at No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll. It's the eighth straight season that the Badgers have made the eight-team field, which is the longest active streak after Minnesota was left out of the tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Badgers, who got the No. 2 overall seed, are 6-1-1 all-time against Providence. The most recent meeting was a UW sweep in San Jose, California, in October 2015.

Providence was one of three Hockey East teams to make the tournament — the same number as the WCHA. Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth were included from the WCHA.

Here's the schedule, with all times Central:

Quarterfinals, Monday, March 15

(1) Northeastern vs. (8) Robert Morris, 1 p.m., NCAA.com

(4) Colgate vs. (5) Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. NCAA.com

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, March 16

(2) Wisconsin vs. (7) Providence, 1 p.m., NCAA.com

(3) Ohio State vs. (6) Boston College, 6 p.m. NCAA.com

Semifinals, Thursday, March 18

1 p.m., ESPN3

6 p.m., ESPNU

Championship, Saturday, March 20

6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

