Badgers women's hockey team adds forward Lacey Eden, whose freshman season at Princeton was canceled

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has added high-scoring winger Lacey Eden to its roster for the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

Eden, a freshman who originally planned to play this season at Princeton before the Ivy League canceled play, is expected to be available for the second-ranked Badgers as soon as Friday's game against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

Some players from teams whose seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic have looked for other places to play. UW was willing to study the possibility of bringing in another player, too, coach Mark Johnson said.

"It's like any recruiting tool," he said Tuesday, before the announcement of Eden's arrival. "If they're looking for an opportunity and it matches what you're trying to do and the opportunity is there, I don't think anybody would be against that."

Eden played on a line with Badgers freshmen Makenna Webster and Casey O'Brien at Shattuck-St. Mary's prep school last season. She scored 48 goals and had 111 points in 50 games.

Her arrival comes at a time when the Badgers have struggled to score. They've recorded only seven goals in four games since the semester break.