Badgers women's hockey team adds forward Lacey Eden, whose freshman season at Princeton was canceled

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has added high-scoring winger Lacey Eden to its roster for the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.
Eden, a freshman who originally planned to play this season at Princeton before the Ivy League canceled play, is expected to be available for the second-ranked Badgers as soon as Friday's game against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.
Some players from teams whose seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic have looked for other places to play. UW was willing to study the possibility of bringing in another player, too, coach Mark Johnson said.
"It's like any recruiting tool," he said Tuesday, before the announcement of Eden's arrival. "If they're looking for an opportunity and it matches what you're trying to do and the opportunity is there, I don't think anybody would be against that."
Eden played on a line with Badgers freshmen Makenna Webster and Casey O'Brien at Shattuck-St. Mary's prep school last season. She scored 48 goals and had 111 points in 50 games.
Her arrival comes at a time when the Badgers have struggled to score. They've recorded only seven goals in four games since the semester break.
Eden, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, led the U.S. with five points at the 2020 Under-18 World Championship and was named to the all-tournament team.
"Wisconsin offers a competitive atmosphere on the ice and in the classroom that will push me to become the best version of myself," said Eden, who will wear No. 6, in a prepared statement released by UW. "The UW women's hockey program is home to a rich legacy of talent and success, and the opportunity to continue that legacy while simultaneously creating my own path in pursuit of my Olympic aspirations is beyond exciting."
The addition of Eden gives the Badgers 14 forwards, 12 of whom have played in the opening six games this season.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.