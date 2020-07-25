Badgers women's hockey team adds 5 freshmen, including trio of Under-18 champions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The group of five freshmen joining the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team for the 2020-21 season includes three players who have enjoyed major roles at the international level.

Forwards Casey O'Brien, Makenna Webster and Maddi Wheeler all helped their country win a gold medal at the Under-18 World Championship.

They're joined in the class by goaltender Jane Gervais and defenseman Mayson Toft. Goaltender Kennedy Blair is also due to join the team as a graduate transfer from Mercyhurst.

Teammates at Shattuck St. Mary's prep school in Minnesota, O'Brien and Webster won gold with the U.S. at the 2018 U18 tournament. Webster, from St. Louis, led the team with nine points and was an all-tournament selection in 2018. She also won gold in 2020.

O'Brien, a center from Milton, Massachusetts, had five points in the 2018 tournament. She was the USA Today High School Player of the Year in 2018-19.