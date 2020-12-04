Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's series at Minnesota scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Badgers program.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced the move Friday morning. It did not specify how many members of the UW program had tested positive.
The games have not yet been rescheduled.
More to come on this developing story.
