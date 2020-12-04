 Skip to main content
Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests

UW 1, Ohio State 1

Members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team celebrate a game-winning goal by Britta Curl (17) during the second overtime of Wisconsin's 2-1 win over Ohio State at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's series at Minnesota scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Badgers program.

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced the move Friday morning. It did not specify how many members of the UW program had tested positive.

The games have not yet been rescheduled.

More to come on this developing story.

