MINNEAPOLIS — Three periods of regulation play and two overtime sessions weren't enough to decide the series finale.
The women's hockey teams from the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota — ranked first and second, respectively — went to a rare shootout period in the latest installment of their Border Battle.
Minnesota's Amy Potomak scored the lone shootout goal at Ridder Arena, capping a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game that counts as a 2-2 tie.
Minnesota, which handed UW its first loss of the season on Saturday, earned the extra shootout point to take five of six points in the series.
"Really good game," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "I liked the way we responded from losing our first game yesterday of the season and came back, especially with the last 40 minutes of this afternoon's game."
Minnesota (10-1-1, 6-1-1-1 WCHA) led 1-0 on Taylor Heise's first-period goal until the teams combined for three goals over a 3:21 span in the third period to find themselves locked in a 2-2 tie. Britta Curl tied the game for UW (10-1-1, 4-1-1-0) at the 3:40 mark of the third period, but Sarah Potomak responded two minutes later. Dara Greig of the Badgers evened the score 2-2 at the 7:01 mark of the third period.
After a 5-minute overtime and a 5-minute 3-on-3 overtime, the game went to a shootout.
UW goalie Kirsten Campbell stopped Emily Brown's attempt and Sydney Scobee denied Daryl Watts in the first round. Potomak scored for the Gophers in the second round, and UW's Abby Roque missed the net on her attempt to end the game.
It was the first game in Badgers' history that went to 3-on-3 overtime, a new rule that the WCHA implemented for the 2019-20 season.
The Badgers outshot Minnesota 39-27, including an 11-5 advantage in the third period and a 4-0 advantage in the 5-on-5 overtime.
It marked the first shootout between UW and Minnesota since Feb. 19, 2017.
"It was kind of fun, honestly," Curl said of the 3-on-3 OT. "First time I've gotten to do that, so I thought we played well. We got chances, and we just couldn't finish. It was definitely fun to play."
Campbell finished with 23 saves, while Scobee had 32.
"There were several chances for them to score, but Sydney Scobee was up to the task here tonight," Minnesota coach Brad Frost said.