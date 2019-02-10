A goal just 75 seconds into Sunday's game showed the second-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team was intent on achieving a weekend sweep.
The first of freshman Sophie Shirley's two goals sent the Badgers on the way to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena.
"We got off to a good start and did a good job," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Pleased with how hard we played this afternoon, yesterday, this whole weekend was good."
Junior Alexis Mauermann and freshman Britta Curl also scored for the Badgers (26-4, 16-4 Western Collegiate Hockey Association), who moved into first place by two points since Minnesota was idle this weekend. In losing to the Badgers for the 25th straight time, the Mavericks fell to 9-15-5, 3-14-3-2.
Senior forward Sam Cogan's assist on Shirley's game-opening goal gave the Ottawa native 100 career points, one day after junior teammate Abby Roque reached the century mark for points.
"It felt great, I was pretty excited," Cogan said of her assist. "It was on kind of on an iffy goal. They weren't sure if it was in or not, but I was right at the crease and saw that it was 100 percent a goal. Coming into college I would've said that's definitely a goal I'd like to achieve and I'm happy I was able to do it. It's an honor."
Mauermann's goal with 2:15 left in the first period increased UW's lead and Shirley's goal 86 seconds into the second made it 3-0. Curl's goal at 7:26 of the third provided a four-goal advantage.
UW goalie Kristen Campbell made 11 saves while Minnesota State goalie Abigail Levy had 38.