Sophomore Sophie Shirley and junior Daryl Watts each recorded a goal and two assists Sunday to lead the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 4-1 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Area.
Senior Abby Roque and junior Caitlin Schneider also scored goals for the top-ranked Badgers, who won Saturday's opener of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series by an identical score.
"I think five-on-five compared to yesterday's game, we were better," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Took care of the puck better than we did most of the game yesterday. We came out and were able to establish some things with a couple goals in the first period. I thought the start of the second we were really good, and then we got ourselves into some penalty trouble. We have to be disciplined and stay off the penalty sheet. We take three penalties in the second period and did a good job of killing it, but again it's a learning opportunity."
The Badgers (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) wasted no time taking control against the Beavers (3-4-1, 2-2-0-0).
Roque flipped in a rebound off Watts' shot just 4:27 into the first period before Watts scored her goal with rocket at the 17:16 mark.
Shirley, who has recorded at least one point in every game this season, scored on a tip-in off sophomore Nicole LaMantia's laser one minute into the second period.
Schneider scored unassisted early in the third period.
Senior goaltender Kristen Campbell lost her shutout bid with under two minutes remaining on a goal by Bemidji State's Paige Beebe.
The Badgers have killed their past 26 penalties and have given up only two power-play goals all season. UW ranks seventh in the country with a .943 success rate.