Badgers women's hockey team shuts out Minnesota to grab lead in WCHA

Already the holder of the No. 1 ranking in the nation, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team moved to the top of another list Saturday.

Senior Presley Norby scored two goals and Kristen Campbell made 22 saves as UW blanked second-ranked Minnesota 3-0 at LaBahn Arena to take the lead in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings.

The victory before a sellout crowd of 2,273, coupled with an overtime win over the Golden Gophers on Friday night, gave the Badgers (23-2-21, 13-2-1-0 WCHA) 40 league points. Minnesota (20-4-3, 12-4-2-1) has 39 points.

"Right from the git-go it was a good, solid 60 minutes," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Anytime you go and play a quality opponent like Minnesota, you know they're going to get opportunities, and you'll bend a few times but don't break."

After a scoreless first period, Norby — a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota — broke through in the second period and scored twice against Gophers goalie Sydney Scobee (19 saves). Delaney Drake assisted on both goals.

Daryl Watts completed the scoring with an empty-net goal with 32 seconds remaining.