ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Daryl Watts boosted her nation-leading scoring average and the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team took control early Saturday en route to a 6-2 victory against St Cloud State.
Watts had two goals and an assist and junior Brette Pettet, senior Abby Roque, sophomore Sophie Shirley and freshman Dara Greig also had goals as the second-ranked Badgers swept the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series and extended their winning streak to four games heading into the Country Classic next weekend in Tennessee.
"We played three solid periods," Watts said. "We moved the puck well, played fast and capitalized on our scoring opportunities. This weekend was a great building block as we turn our attention to our tournament in Nashville."
Pettet scored 1 minute, 16 seconds into the game and Watts gave the Badgers (14-1-1, 8-1-1-0 WCHA) a 2-0 lead just a minute later.
After a St. Cloud State power-play goal made it 2-1 midway through the first period, Roque scored her 13th of the year to give UW a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.
Watts scored her 14th of the season, tipping in a Grace Bowlby shot, to send UW into the second intermission with a 4-1 advantage. Watts has 40 points in 16 games after a six-point weekend and leads the country with an average of 2.50 points per game.
The Huskies (3-10-1, 0-10-0-0) scored 20 seconds into the third period, but Shirley and Greig tacked on goals to put the game out of reach and extend UW's 23-game winning streak in the series.
Kristen Campbell improved to 13-1-1 on the season after making 13 saves.