The University of Wisconsin women's hockey likely won't have a two-day stretch like this weekend the rest of the season.
Facing first-year program Long Island University, the top-ranked Badgers closed the two-game series with a 12-0 romp in front of 83 spectators Saturday in Syosset, New York. The Badgers won Friday's opener 10-2.
Sophomore Sophie Shirley led the way in the finale for the Badgers (8-0), getting a hat track and an assist. Senior Abby Roque had two goals and two assists for the Badgers, who took 104 shots, 80 on goal.
Senior Nikki Cece and sophomore Breanna Blesi combined for six saves in goal against the Sharks (0-4).