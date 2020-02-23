Badgers women's hockey team rallies late, ties Minnesota Duluth to win WCHA title

With goaltender Kristen Campbell off for an extra attacker, Shirley started the improbable comeback 19 minutes, 1 second into the third by scoring on a 6-on-4 power play. Roque potted the equalizer, her second goal of the game, at 19:45.

"The big thing was that we found a way to tie the game and gain the point," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We ended up getting two points, but we get the point necessary to have the trophy ourselves. I complimented the team afterwards. The never-give-up attitude paid off today."

After a scoreless 5-on-5 overtime, UW took the extra standings point when Curl sprung Watts for a breakaway and the junior scored top shelf to end the 3-on-3 session.

"Watts (made) a brilliant move and scores an ESPN highlight-type goal," Johnson said.

Watts recorded three assists in the game, breaking the program record of 48 previously shared by Sara Bauer and Meghan Duggan, and she also notched her 200th career point. She leads the nation with 73 points.

"It's an honor to be mentioned among those two great players," Watts said of Bauer and Duggan. "All the credit to my awesome linemates like Sophie (Shirley), Brette (Pettet), Abby (Roque), really everyone. They've finished all my assists, and I'm just lucky to be a part of this special team."

