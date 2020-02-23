Badgers women's hockey team rallies late, ties Minnesota Duluth to win WCHA title

DULUTH, Minn. — Daryl Watts has enjoyed more than her share of big moments on an ice rink over the years. The junior forward said Sunday ranks right up there.
Sophomore Sophie Shirley and senior Abby Roque scored goals in the final 59 seconds to give the second-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team a 5-5 tie with No. 9 Minnesota Duluth and the standings point the Badgers needed to clinch the outright Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship.
Then Watts finished things in style, taking an "unreal pass" from sophomore Britta Curl and scoring the winner in 3-on-3 overtime play.
Moments later, the Badgers (27-4-3, 17-4-3-2 WCHA) were posing with the Julianne Bye Cup presented to the league's regular-season champion. It was the eighth title for UW, which finished two points ahead of Minnesota. Minnesota Duluth (16-10-6, 11-8-5-3) finished in fourth place.
"This game today was crazy," said Watts, the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner as the nation's best player while at Boston College. "It was maybe one of the most exciting games I've been a part of. We're so excited and happy to win the regular season and win this trophy."
The Badgers earned the bye for the WCHA playoffs and will play in the semifinals on March 7 at 2 p.m. in Minneapolis.
With goaltender Kristen Campbell off for an extra attacker, Shirley started the improbable comeback 19 minutes, 1 second into the third by scoring on a 6-on-4 power play. Roque potted the equalizer, her second goal of the game, at 19:45.
"The big thing was that we found a way to tie the game and gain the point," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We ended up getting two points, but we get the point necessary to have the trophy ourselves. I complimented the team afterwards. The never-give-up attitude paid off today."
After a scoreless 5-on-5 overtime, UW took the extra standings point when Curl sprung Watts for a breakaway and the junior scored top shelf to end the 3-on-3 session.
"Watts (made) a brilliant move and scores an ESPN highlight-type goal," Johnson said.
Watts recorded three assists in the game, breaking the program record of 48 previously shared by Sara Bauer and Meghan Duggan, and she also notched her 200th career point. She leads the nation with 73 points.
"It's an honor to be mentioned among those two great players," Watts said of Bauer and Duggan. "All the credit to my awesome linemates like Sophie (Shirley), Brette (Pettet), Abby (Roque), really everyone. They've finished all my assists, and I'm just lucky to be a part of this special team."