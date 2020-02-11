Badgers women's hockey team prepares for 'totally different' atmosphere for Fill the Bowl game

As the University of Wisconsin makes a final push to equal its U.S. women's hockey attendance record in Sunday's Fill the Bowl game at the Kohl Center, coach Mark Johnson said his players' preparations can only go so far.

"You can mentally get prepared and try to visualize what it might feel like, what it might look like," Johnson said. "We've seen games with our men's basketball team and our men's hockey team with big crowds, and they've seen those atmospheres. But when you're going on the ice, it's totally different."

The second-ranked Badgers have sold more than 11,000 tickets at $2 apiece for Sunday's game against No. 6 Ohio State, a contest that could double as a Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship clincher for UW.

The Badgers can wrap up the regular-season title with victories in Saturday's game at LaBahn Arena and Sunday's Fill the Bowl contest at the Kohl Center. Both start at 2 p.m.

Three seasons ago, UW sold out the Kohl Center for its most recent Fill the Bowl game. An announced crowd of 15,359 for the Badgers' 2-0 victory against St. Cloud State was the largest attendance for a women's hockey game in the U.S.