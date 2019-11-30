NASHVILLE — Mark Johnson liked the way his University of Wisconsin women's hockey team reacted when things got difficult on Saturday.
Sophomore Sophie Shirley had a goal and two assists, and the second-ranked Badgers started fast and the held on for a 5-3 victory against eighth-ranked Boston College to finish the Country Classic with a 2-0 record.
Shirley, sophomore Britta Curl and senior Abby Roque scored first period goals as the Badgers (16-1-1) opened a 3-0 lead.
The Eagles (11-4-2) twice pulled within one goal, the second time on Cayla Barnes' power-play tally at 14:05 of the third period.
But senior goaltender Kristen Campbell (23 saves) and the Badgers held strong down the stretch before junior Daryl Watts scored an empty-net goal at 19:54.
"Had a great first period," Johnson said. "That's about four or five games now where the first period has been strong. We had a 3-0 lead and then faced a little adversity in the next 40 minutes, but as we talked about entering the third period, we need to be comfortable in those settings. You got a goal lead. You need to be comfortable. They need more games like that the rest of the season. So I thought we did a good job even though we gave up the power-play goal late in the game. But it was a good win. It was a good weekend. BC lost a couple kids to injuries, and we were able to just stay on them and get the victory."
Said Roque: "We started really well, and I think it's because of that, at the end of the game we started scoring. We loosened up a little bit and we started really well. In the second, I wouldn't say we really died, we just got some bad bounces, some simple plays, and then we kind of picked it up after a couple penalty kills to regain our momentum, and I think that's really where we started to get it back in the third."
Watts finished with three points on the weekend now has 44 points through 18 games.