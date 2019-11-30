NASHVILLE — Mark Johnson liked the way his University of Wisconsin women's hockey team reacted when things got difficult on Saturday.

Sophomore Sophie Shirley had a goal and two assists, and the second-ranked Badgers started fast and the held on for a 5-3 victory against eighth-ranked Boston College to finish the Country Classic with a 2-0 record.

Shirley, sophomore Britta Curl and senior Abby Roque scored first period goals as the Badgers (16-1-1) opened a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles (11-4-2) twice pulled within one goal, the second time on Cayla Barnes' power-play tally at 14:05 of the third period.

But senior goaltender Kristen Campbell (23 saves) and the Badgers held strong down the stretch before junior Daryl Watts scored an empty-net goal at 19:54.

"Had a great first period," Johnson said. "That's about four or five games now where the first period has been strong. We had a 3-0 lead and then faced a little adversity in the next 40 minutes, but as we talked about entering the third period, we need to be comfortable in those settings. You got a goal lead. You need to be comfortable. They need more games like that the rest of the season. So I thought we did a good job even though we gave up the power-play goal late in the game. But it was a good win. It was a good weekend. BC lost a couple kids to injuries, and we were able to just stay on them and get the victory."

Said Roque: "We started really well, and I think it's because of that, at the end of the game we started scoring. We loosened up a little bit and we started really well. In the second, I wouldn't say we really died, we just got some bad bounces, some simple plays, and then we kind of picked it up after a couple penalty kills to regain our momentum, and I think that's really where we started to get it back in the third."

Watts finished with three points on the weekend now has 44 points through 18 games.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0