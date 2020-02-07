Badgers women's hockey team gets early jolt from third line, rolls past Minnesota State-Mankato

The top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team took a six-goal lead at the first intermission Sunday, and coasted to an 11-1 win that was the 25th straight victory over St. Cloud State.(Courtesy UWBadgers.com)

MANKATO, Minn. — Caitlin Schneider likes what she and linemates Presley Norby and Delaney Drake are providing the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

So does coach Mark Johnson.

Schneider and fellow junior Drake scored less than three minutes apart midway through the first period Friday and the top-ranked Badgers rolled to a 5-1 victory against Minnesota State-Mankato in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series opener.

"As a third line we're contributing energy on and off the ice," Schneider said. "We brought the energy today and I think (what) we really focused on as a team, too, was making sure we came out fast for this game. And that's what we did."

Schneider scored her eighth goal of the season unassisted at 9 minutes, 11 seconds of the first period, then assisted on Drake's fourth goal of the campaign at 11:57. Sophomore Britta Curl scored for the third straight game at the 16:08 mark to give the Badgers (26-2-1, 16-2-1-0 WCHA) a 3-0 cushion over the Mavericks (10-15-5, 3-13-3-3).

UW outshot Mankato 16-2 in the opening 20 minutes.