Badgers women's hockey team gets early jolt from third line, rolls past Minnesota State-Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — Caitlin Schneider likes what she and linemates Presley Norby and Delaney Drake are providing the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
So does coach Mark Johnson.
Schneider and fellow junior Drake scored less than three minutes apart midway through the first period Friday and the top-ranked Badgers rolled to a 5-1 victory against Minnesota State-Mankato in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series opener.
"As a third line we're contributing energy on and off the ice," Schneider said. "We brought the energy today and I think (what) we really focused on as a team, too, was making sure we came out fast for this game. And that's what we did."
Schneider scored her eighth goal of the season unassisted at 9 minutes, 11 seconds of the first period, then assisted on Drake's fourth goal of the campaign at 11:57. Sophomore Britta Curl scored for the third straight game at the 16:08 mark to give the Badgers (26-2-1, 16-2-1-0 WCHA) a 3-0 cushion over the Mavericks (10-15-5, 3-13-3-3).
UW outshot Mankato 16-2 in the opening 20 minutes.
"We played well at the start of the game," Johnson said after UW's fifth consecutive victory. "Delaney has been playing really well, distributing pucks. Cailtin and Norby are aggressive on the forechecks, create the turnovers. That's how we capitalized on the first one. Caitlin was in good position and intercepted a puck and made a nice move on the goal. All three of them are playing very confidently, which is nice."
Senior Alexis Mauermann scored a short-handed goal 1:45 into the second period. The Mavericks' Brittyn Fleming ended sophomore goaltender Breanna Blesi's shutout bid late in the second period before UW junior Brette Pettet scored the game's final goal midway through the third period.
"Third period, we did a lot of good things," Johnson said. "Their goaltender (Abigail Levy, 32 saves) played very well. Overall, it was a good win."
UW senior Abby Roque had two assists to move into seventh place in school history, passing Annie Pankowski. Roque's 111 assists are six shy of sixth-place Brooke Ammerman.
Badgers junior Daryl Watts posted her NCAA-leading 43rd assist and has a point in 17 consecutive games. The 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner while playing for Boston College has at least one point in 27 of UW's 29 games.
Blesi (11 saves) improved to 4-0-0 while starting goaltender Kristen Campbell works her way back from an injury.