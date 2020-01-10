Badgers women's hockey team edges Bemidji State for 11th consecutive victory

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Brette Pettet scored the go-ahead goal late in second period and the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team held on for a 3-2 victory against Bemidji State in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series opener Friday night.
Pettet broke a 2-2 tie with a tap-in goal at 19 minutes, 10 seconds of the second period for her second game-winner in the past three games.
"I think I'm just sticking with the game plan and going hard every shift," said Pettet, a junior forward. "Some days it goes in, some days it doesn't. We've done a good job staying consistent, and that definitely helps."
Sophomore Sophie Shirley had a goal and an assist, junior Natalie Buchbinder had the other goal and sophomore Nicole LaMantia had two assists for the Badgers (21-1-1, 11-1-1 WCHA), who have won 11 consecutive games. Senior goaltender Kristen Campbell made 21 saves and held the Beavers scoreless over the game's final 32 minutes.
UW improved to 3-0 this season against Bemidji State (12-10-1, 6-7-0), which lost by identical 4-1 scores at LaBahn Arena in late October.
"I thought we competed hard," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We played consistent throughout the 60 minutes. In the three periods, the third was our best, not only working hard but playing smart. Bemidji was a good opponent tonight. They played aggressive. They're challenging to play against. Other than our power play, which wasn't too effective, it was a real good win."
Pettet said the Badgers need more of the same in today's series finale.
"This is a great game to learn from," Pettet said. "We knew coming into this weekend, it was going to be a tough weekend for us. If we can come out on top against teams like this and learn from our mistakes and learn what it takes to win a big game here, then we can definitely take that into bigger games at the end of the year. These are two games that we need to give our all."