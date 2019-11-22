ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Sophomore Sophie Shirley had two goals and an assist, junior Daryl Watts recorded a goal and two assists and senior Abby Roque reached a milestone as the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-3 in the opener of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series Friday night.
Roque had two assists, becoming the eighth player in program history to record 100 career assists.
"It's pretty cool to reach a milestone like this and be put in a class with some of the other amazing players who have done it before me," Roque said. "Obviously have to give credit to all the girls who I have played with since I've been here because they have been the ones putting the puck in the net."
Shirley and Watts scored in the first period, and the Badgers (13-1-1-0, 7-1-1-0 WCHA) took a 3-0 lead on sophomore Britta Curl's goal early in the second. The Huskies (3-9-1, 0-5-0) pulled within 3-2 entering the second intermission, but senior Mekenzie Steffen scored an unassisted power-play goal 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the third period to help UW reassert control.
St. Cloud State drew within 5-3 and pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker, but senior goaltender Kristen Campbell (11 saves) made a big save that helped set up Shirley with a break away for an empty-net goal to ice the victory.