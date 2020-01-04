Badgers women's hockey team defeats Robert Morris to reach title game at Battle of the Burgh

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. — Junior Daryl Watts had a goal and an assist and classmate Brette Pettet's goal put the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team ahead to stay Saturday in a 3-1 victory against Robert Morris in the semifinals of the Battle of the Burgh.

Pettet scored 7 minutes, 53 seconds into the third period to give UW a 2-1 lead and Watts assisted on sophomore Sophie Shirley's goal at 16:08 as the Badgers (19-1-1) advanced to today's 3 p.m. championship game against third-ranked Northeastern at the Lemieux Sports Complex.

"We got a couple nice late goals, and now we get a chance to play for a trophy tomorrow," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "So overall it was good. At times it looked like we hadn't played in a month, but it was a good way to start."

Watts opened the scoring with a short-handed goal just 1:28 into the game. The two-point game increased her nation-leading total to 51 — a nearly identical total through 21 games that she had during the 2017-18 season when she won the Patty Kazmeier Award as the nation's top player while at Boston College.

"It's humbling and all the credit to my teammates, specifically my linemates Abby (Roque) and Sophie -- they've been really great to play with and they're so talented," Watts said when asked about reaching the 50-point plateau.