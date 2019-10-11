COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team aced its toughest assignment of the young season on Friday night.
Abby Roque and Mekenzie Steffen scored power-play goals and Kristin Campbell made 17 saves for her third shutout in five games as the top-ranked Badgers posted a 3-0 victory against eighth-ranked Ohio State.
Daryl Watts added an empty-net goal to extend her goal streak to five games in the Badgers' Western Collegiate Hockey Association opener.
"It was good," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "We talked about most of the week making sure our compete level was really high because it's a tough rink to play in. I knew they were going to come all charged up and excited play and them being home. For most of the game, I thought we did a real nice job of managing the puck and the compete level was good for 60 minutes."
The Badgers (5-0-0) opened the scoring at 7:09 of the second period when Roque rifled the puck top shelf off assists from Watts and Sophie Shirley.
Watts scored with 1:21 left in the third period before Steffen notched her first goal of the year with 42 seconds left in the third.
"In this rink, you really have to manage the puck, be aggressive on their forecheck, and if you make the turnovers in certain areas of the rink, it just makes things really challenging, and it makes outnumbered situations for scoring chances," Johnson said. "When you manage the puck, the game becomes a lot easier to play in. We broke down a few times, and Soupy (Kristen Campbell) played a real nice game."
Andrea Braendli made 25 saves for Ohio State (4-1, 2-1-0-0 WCHA).
The Badgers have scored power-play goals in four of their five games. UW has an NCAA-best nine power-play goals on 21 attempts.
Watts leads the country in scoring with 14 points.