Badgers women's hockey team defeats Minnesota Duluth to earn top seed in WCHA playoffs

DULUTH, Minn. — Brette Pettet had a goal and two assists, and the No. 2 University of Wisconsin women's hockey team earned the top seed in the WCHA playoffs following a 4-1 victory over No. 9 Minnesota Duluth on Friday night at AMSOIL Arena.

Sophie Shirley, Grace Bowlby and Daryl Watts also scored goals as UW (27-4-2, 17-4-2 WCHA) clinched at least a tie for first place in the WCHA — the program's eighth title — with one league game remaining.

"It puts a smile on your face when you accomplish something like this," Pettet said. "I'm really excited to see where we can go."

Ryleigh Houston scored at 11:31 of the first period to give the Bulldogs (16-10-5, 11-8-4) a 1-0 lead. Shirley and Bowlby converted within five minutes of each other in the second period, and Watts and Pettet scored early in the third period.

Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell made 17 saves to earn her 23rd win of the season, a total that is tied for the most in the WCHA and second in the country.

