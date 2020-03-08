Badgers women's hockey team blanked in overtime loss to Ohio State in WCHA playoff championship game

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrea Braendli frustrated the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team again.
Four weeks ago, the Ohio State goaltender allowed only two goals in a victory and tie in Madison. Sunday, she stopped all 41 shots she faced to dash the Badgers' hopes at a fifth Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff title in six years.
Braendli held down the second-ranked Badgers long enough for Hartland native Tatum Skaggs to score her second overtime goal for the No. 5 Buckeyes in as many days, this one 4 minutes, 25 seconds into the extra session for a 1-0 victory in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game at Ridder Arena.
UW, which will find out its NCAA quarterfinal matchup later Sunday, was shut out for the first time in 56 games, since a 1-0 loss to Braendli and Ohio State on Jan. 11, 2019.
It will go into the NCAA tournament with just two wins in its last seven games (2-3-2).
The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 41-26 and had a great chance to break the deadlock seconds before Skaggs scored. Daryl Watts carried the puck up the middle on a 3-on-2 rush but flipped a backhand shot high of the net.
Ohio State defenseman Jincy Dunne then sent a pass from the side of her net to Skaggs at the blue line. The Buckeyes junior surged ahead with Badgers forward Caitlin Schneider pressuring from behind.
Skaggs cut inside UW defenseman Natalie Buchbinder, fought off Schneider and fired between the pads of Badgers goaltender Kristen Campbell.
Ohio State ousted Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in Saturday's semifinals on a Skaggs goal.
The Buckeyes, who won their first WCHA playoff championship, are 2-0-1 in their last three games against the Badgers, with Braendli playing a starring role in all of them.
She made 36 saves in a 3-1 Buckeyes victory at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 15 and had 38 stops in a 1-1 tie the next day in the Fill the Bowl game at the Kohl Center.
On Sunday, she denied 10 shots by Watts, the national scoring leader, and six by Patty Kazmaier Award top-three finalist Abby Roque.
Braendli had a .852 save percentage and allowed nine goals in the first two games against the Badgers (28-5-3) this season. She conceded just two in the last three and stopped 98.3% of shots.
Ohio State (24-8-6) had six of the game's first seven shots on goal before the Badgers turned on the pressure in the first period. They held a 15-4 shots advantage in the second period.
UW, which has the nation's best power play, was 0-for-2 on Sunday.
