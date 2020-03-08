Badgers women's hockey team blanked in overtime loss to Ohio State in WCHA playoff championship game

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrea Braendli frustrated the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team again.

Four weeks ago, the Ohio State goaltender allowed only two goals in a victory and tie in Madison. Sunday, she stopped all 41 shots she faced to dash the Badgers' hopes at a fifth Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff title in six years.

Braendli held down the second-ranked Badgers long enough for Hartland native Tatum Skaggs to score her second overtime goal for the No. 5 Buckeyes in as many days, this one 4 minutes, 25 seconds into the extra session for a 1-0 victory in the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game at Ridder Arena.

UW, which will find out its NCAA quarterfinal matchup later Sunday, was shut out for the first time in 56 games, since a 1-0 loss to Braendli and Ohio State on Jan. 11, 2019.

It will go into the NCAA tournament with just two wins in its last seven games (2-3-2).

The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 41-26 and had a great chance to break the deadlock seconds before Skaggs scored. Daryl Watts carried the puck up the middle on a 3-on-2 rush but flipped a backhand shot high of the net.