Badgers women's hockey team advances to WCHA Final Faceoff title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Kristen Campbell allowed a goal on the first shot she saw Saturday. The senior goaltender spent the rest of the afternoon earning the distinction as the game's No. 1 star.
Campbell made 30 of her 34 saves over the final two periods and senior Abby Roque scored in the opening minute as the second-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team posted a 4-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena.
The Badgers (28-4-3) advanced to the WCHA championship game for the sixth consecutive season — they've won four of the past five — and will face No. 5 Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes defeated No. 3 Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in the second semifinal.
It took only 56 seconds for the nation's top power-play unit to score, with Roque potting her 26th goal of the season.
"I think we started slow those games in Duluth," Roque said of a 4-1 win and 5-5 tie with the Bulldogs (22-8-6) two weeks earlier. "I think our first periods were by far our worst periods in both games, and I think today we started strong."
The lead was short-lived, however, as the Bulldogs' Sydney Brodt scored less than four minutes later on a rush to make it 1-1.
"Obviously it's not ideal when the first shot goes in, but you just have to flush it and put it behind you," said Campbell, who became the fourth goaltender in program history with 90 wins despite playing her first collegiate season at North Dakota. "The most important shot is the next one. That's the mentality I took the whole game. I just needed to be there when the team needed me on the back end."
Junior Darryl Watts scored at 18:23 of the first period as UW regained the lead, and junior Caitlin Schneider and sophomore Sophie Shirley scored goals in the second and third periods, respectively.
"We're excited," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "Having not played last weekend, I thought we came out in the first period and had a bunch of energy. Obviously getting a power play early on in the period settled us down."
UW is 2-1-1 against the Buckeyes this season, sweeping in Columbus in October and losing 3-1 and tying 1-1 in Madison last month.