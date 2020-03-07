Badgers women's hockey team advances to WCHA Final Faceoff title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Kristen Campbell allowed a goal on the first shot she saw Saturday. The senior goaltender spent the rest of the afternoon earning the distinction as the game's No. 1 star.

Campbell made 30 of her 34 saves over the final two periods and senior Abby Roque scored in the opening minute as the second-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team posted a 4-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinal at Ridder Arena.

The Badgers (28-4-3) advanced to the WCHA championship game for the sixth consecutive season — they've won four of the past five — and will face No. 5 Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes defeated No. 3 Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in the second semifinal.

It took only 56 seconds for the nation's top power-play unit to score, with Roque potting her 26th goal of the season.

"I think we started slow those games in Duluth," Roque said of a 4-1 win and 5-5 tie with the Bulldogs (22-8-6) two weeks earlier. "I think our first periods were by far our worst periods in both games, and I think today we started strong."

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Bulldogs' Sydney Brodt scored less than four minutes later on a rush to make it 1-1.