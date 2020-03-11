Badgers women's hockey's Britta Curl gains confidence from national team recognition

Just like with her sophomore season for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team, there was good news and bad news for Britta Curl recently.
The good news: In the wake of making her first two U.S. national team appearances in December, the left wing was selected to play in this year's Women's World Championship.
The bad news: Before Curl could even really enjoy that honor, the April tournament was one of a number of events canceled by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The disappointment for Curl was as stark as the surprise of being on the 23-player roster in the first place.
"I was hoping I could have a good showing and I was really looking forward to it," she said. "I just try to look at the positive, the fact that I was able to make the roster. I hope my opportunities are still out there for the next few years."
If she keeps up the little things she has done besides being involved offensively in two seasons with the Badgers, more national team openings seem likely.
But Curl has more urgent reasons to put those extra pieces of her game into use this week: trying to help the second-ranked Badgers into what would be a record seventh straight Frozen Four.
UW hosts No. 7 Clarkson on Saturday at LaBahn Arena in an NCAA quarterfinal game that matches the past three national champions. The Golden Knights defeated the Badgers in the 2017 final and repeated in 2018. UW beat Clarkson in last year's semifinals en route to its fifth title.
It'll be held in front of only essential staff and family members because of the new coronavirus, UW announced Wednesday.
There has been a good-bad split for Curl in her UW season, too. She has scored 16 times, the most outside of the big three of Sophie Shirley, Abby Roque and Daryl Watts.
But goals have been harder to come by than in a 22-goal freshman season, especially lately. She's on a seven-game goal drought, her longest with the Badgers.
"At the beginning, it was kind of frustrating for me when I wasn't producing maybe at the rate that I was last year," Curl said. "But I think it's just been really good for me to expand on who I am as a player and figure out the areas that I need to improve that aren't necessarily scoring."
Her play without the puck and on the penalty kill have been two areas in focus, and Badgers coach Mark Johnson said it's those areas that helped Curl get noticed for the U.S. national team.
Blocked shots can be an indicator of making an impact in the defensive zone, and Curl is second in that category among the team's forwards behind Roque.
"There's more than just scoring and getting assists," Johnson said. "It's all these little things that coaches look for. If you're doing all that stuff, you're on the power play, you'll get goals, you'll get assists. But that's not a full report card of your game."
Curl had high expectations for her sophomore season because she's had high expectations for all of her seasons. At St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck, North Dakota, she led the state in scoring in two seasons.
Besides hockey, she also played four seasons of soccer and ran track. She was briefly with the golf team and even spent the fall of her sophomore season as the football place kicker to fill a team need.
Johnson said Curl's athleticism reminds him of former Badgers and U.S. Olympic goalie Jessie (Vetter) McConnell, who also played soccer and golf for Monona Grove High School.
For Curl, it has been something she has grown up with.
"Ping pong, spike ball — everything can become a competition in my house," she said. "I think that's what started it. And my parents have been really good at just pushing me to do different things."
Her teammates have seen the results on the ice as well as in pregame basketball games, an off-day kickball game and warmup football throws.
"All of that transfers over to how she plays and just being able to have athleticism," Roque said.
In December, Curl played for the U.S. in two Rivalry Series games against Canada, one in Connecticut and one in New Brunswick. It was an opportunity that filled her with confidence from being able to play at the same pace with the best players in the world.
"It's definitely just a way to make my mark on the program, leave an impact on the coaches as well just for future teams," Curl said. "I just want to show them the best parts of my game so I can be in the thoughts of the next teams."
Continuing to do that in the biggest games of the season for the Badgers would help her cause.