Badgers women's hockey's Britta Curl gains confidence from national team recognition

Just like with her sophomore season for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team, there was good news and bad news for Britta Curl recently.

The good news: In the wake of making her first two U.S. national team appearances in December, the left wing was selected to play in this year's Women's World Championship.

The bad news: Before Curl could even really enjoy that honor, the April tournament was one of a number of events canceled by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The disappointment for Curl was as stark as the surprise of being on the 23-player roster in the first place.

"I was hoping I could have a good showing and I was really looking forward to it," she said. "I just try to look at the positive, the fact that I was able to make the roster. I hope my opportunities are still out there for the next few years."

If she keeps up the little things she has done besides being involved offensively in two seasons with the Badgers, more national team openings seem likely.

But Curl has more urgent reasons to put those extra pieces of her game into use this week: trying to help the second-ranked Badgers into what would be a record seventh straight Frozen Four.