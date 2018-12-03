Senior Emily Clark registered her second career hat trick to lead the top-ranked Badgers to a 9-1 victory over Syracuse on Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
Clark, senior Sophia Shaver, freshman Britta Curl, junior Alexis Mauermann, sophomore Brette Pettet, sophomore Caitlin Schneider and senior Annie Pankowski combined to score the goals for UW (17-1-0). It marked the team’s highest point total since scoring nine on Jan. 13, 2017, in a 9-0 victory against St. Cloud State.
Pankowski matched the school record with her eighth career short-handed goal. She beat out a Syracuse defender on a bad pass to force a 1-on-1 with goalie Maddie Welch.
Wrestling
Junior Tristan Moran (141 pounds), junior Cole Martin (149), sophomore Evan Wick (165) and freshman Trent Hillger (285) won titles at the SIUE Cougar Clash in Edwardsville, Illinois.
UW tied for second place with Army at 127.5 points. Arizona State (136) led the six-team field.