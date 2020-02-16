Badgers women's hockey rallies for tie with Ohio State and extra point in Fill the Bowl game

"This is a really hard team to come back against," Curl said. "In the locker room, we were trying to say that we're tired of people saying that we can't play from behind, so let's go out there and prove people wrong."

The Badgers honored first responders in the sixth Fill the Bowl game and first since they drew a sellout announced crowd of 15,359 in 2017.

Coach Mark Johnson wore his son Patrick's firefighter's coat behind the bench.

"When I was about 8 or 9, I always wanted to be a firefighter," Johnson said. "Well, I got to be one for two hours today. The coat's a little heavy."

Roque, who also played in the 2017 game at the Kohl Center, said she didn't fully appreciate the size of Sunday's crowd until an Ohio State timeout in the third period.

"I was sitting there, drinking water, and I looked up above coach, and I was like, oh, there are a lot of people here," she said. "When you're in the game, it gets hard to remember that. You hear the noise; you don't look around and think, wow, this is so many more people that LaBahn. You just feel the energy."